Andika Promises Internet Connections Across Entire Central Java

Widy Wicaksono
November 10, 2024 | 11:10 pm
Central Java gubernatorial candidate Andika Perkasa, left, and his running mate Hendrar Prihadi address a news conference in Semarang, Central Java, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Widy Wicaksono)
Semarang. Gubernatorial candidate General (ret.) Andika Perkasa vowed on Sunday to provide internet access throughout Central Java, aiming to create new economic opportunities, especially for farmers and fishermen.

Andika said all 7,810 villages in Central Java would be connected if he is elected governor in the November 27 election.

"The income gap between urban and rural areas is caused by several factors, including unequal access to the internet. Our data suggests that many villages in Central Java still lack an internet connection," Andika said during a debate in Semarang.

He explained that reliable internet access would enable farmers and fishermen to utilize e-commerce platforms to market their products.

"An internet connection is just the beginning. The next step is to train people on e-commerce and how to benefit from it," Andika added.

The former armed forces commander also highlighted infrastructure development as a key priority in his platform. He pledged to improve connectivity and ensure that no village remains isolated from distribution networks.

"Over the next five years, we will work to rebuild provincial roads, ensuring they are at least 7 meters wide," he said.

