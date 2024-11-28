Andra Soni Confident of Winning Banten Gubernatorial Election after Promising Quick Count

Ibnu Malikh
November 28, 2024 | 4:04 am
Gubernatorial candidate Andra Soni hugs his supporters in Serang, Banten, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (Antara Photo/Putra M. Akbar)
Gubernatorial candidate Andra Soni hugs his supporters in Serang, Banten, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (Antara Photo/Putra M. Akbar)

Serang. Gubernatorial candidate Andra Soni expressed confidence in securing victory in the Banten election after quick count results indicated he garnered more than 55 percent of the vote in Wednesday’s polls.

Research firm Charta Politika, which conducted the quick count using samples from various voting booths, reported that Andra leads over his sole rival, Airin Rachmi Diany.

"This quick count is a tool to measure our performance. I’m grateful for the results, as they serve as motivation for my supporters," Andra said.

He also expressed gratitude to President Prabowo Subianto for endorsing his candidacy, which he believes played a key role in his success against a more well-known opponent.

"Mr. Prabowo is also the chairman of Gerindra [the Great Indonesia Movement Party], and I am a nominee from the party," Andra explained. "Of course, we must wait for the official vote tally from the polling stations, but God willing, the victory is ours."

Andra, who previously served as the speaker of the Banten Legislative Council and was a two-term member representing Gerindra, enjoys backing from six major political parties.

Although relatively unknown in the Banten capital of Serang compared to his opponent, Andra’s candidacy has gained traction. In contrast, Airin is a two-term mayor of the densely populated South Tangerang, located just south of Jakarta.

Airin is supported by the Golkar Party and the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P).

