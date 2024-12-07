Andra Soni Declared Winner in Banten Gubernatorial Election

Serang. Former provincial legislature speaker Andra Soni was declared winner of the Banten gubernatorial election on Saturday, beating sole rival Airin Rachmi Diany.

According to the final tally by the provincial branch of the General Election Commission (KPU), Andra, an executive with the Great Indonesia Movement Party (Gerindra), received 3.1 million votes, or 55.88 percent, in the November 27 election against Airin's 2.4 million votes.

The outcome marks an end to decades-long domination by Ratu Atut Chosiyah’s extended family who has led Banten since governorship became an election office in 2004. Airin, the former mayor of South Tangerang, is Atut’s sister-in-law.

The gubernatorial election, which cost the provincial government Rp 499 billion ($37.7 million), saw a low turnout with just 66 percent of the 8.9 million registered voters casting their ballots.

Advertisement

Andra won in six out of eight electoral districts including the provincial capital Serang City, Serang Regency, Tangerang Regency, Tangerang City, Pandeglang Regency, and Lebak Regency, while Airin led in South Tangerang and Cilegon.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: