Jakarta. Banten gubernatorial candidate Andra Soni convinced voters on Thursday about his seriousness in pursuing the job, which he said holds a very strategic importance.

During a campaign debate held in South Jakarta on Thursday, Andra mentioned the inspiring examples set by former governors who played pivotal roles in Indonesia's national struggle and the assertion of a united national identity.

He referenced East Java Governor Ario Soerjo, who, shortly after Indonesia's declaration of independence in 1945, demonstrated courageous leadership by resisting demands from the Allied forces to surrender. The historic clash between Indonesian freedom fighters and Allied forces in Surabaya on November 10, 1945, is now commemorated annually as National Heroes Day.

“The November 10 event showcased Governor Soerjo's extraordinary leadership as he mobilized the people of Surabaya to continue their fight and resist surrender,” Andra said during the debate aired live by BTV.

This pivotal confrontation increased international pressure on the Netherlands and other powers seeking to reassert colonial control, significantly impacting Indonesia's fight for independence.

Supported by six of the eight major political parties, Andra stressed that heroic governors exemplify the importance of close collaboration with the central government. He promised to emulate their leadership if elected governor on November 27.

He also reiterated his commitment to combating corruption, declaring, “There is no success without a clean government.”

Andra Soni, who is running alongside former House of Representatives member Dimyati Natakusumah, faces off against former South Tangerang Mayor Airin Rachmi Diany for the Banten governorship.

Another local leader who played a pivotal role in the national independence movement was Yogyakarta Sultan Hamengkubuwono IX, who in 1949 advocated for an offensive against the Dutch to reaffirm Indonesia’s sovereignty. The six-hour offensive, led by Lieutenant Colonel Soeharto on March 1, 1949, demonstrated to the world that Indonesia remained an independent nation. This event is also marked annually as a national commemoration. Sultan Hamengkubuwono IX became the governor of Yogyakarta the following year, a position now reserved for the royal family under the region’s special autonomy.

