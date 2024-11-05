Angela Wilkinson Calls for a Shift in Energy Transition Narrative 

Jakarta. The global discourse on energy transition has largely focused on technology and investment, but Angela Wilkinson, Secretary-General and CEO of the World Energy Council, said on Monday that the narrative should shift to prioritize people in the push for renewable energy.

“We have to bear in mind that it’s not just about technology and money -- it’s also about people and wider and wiser use of energy. Meanwhile, mother nature is reshuffling the deck and we have to manage climate adaptation with mitigation,” Wilkinson said in an exclusive interview with Jakarta Globe’s sister publication Investor Daily TV on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference.

While most countries are committed to achieving net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050, Wilkinson said that “it’s not enough to know and to be willing” and that it “really does require more people to come around the table to work really hard” to achieve a faster, fairer, and more impactful energy transition.

“And in order to do that, we need to get away from the supply-centric conversation and start to engage energy users in a conversation and need to know how energy fits into their lives,” said Wilkinson, the first woman to lead the century-old Council as secretary-general.

“So, what are the changes in the narrative? It’s to move away from a ‘one size fits all’ approach to understanding that we have to actually lead and learn with the diverse regions as we move forward with multiple pathways,” she said.

Wilkinson also urged that affordability and equity should be central themes in discussions about energy transition.

“We have plenty of energy and plenty of money. The challenge is to get them to flow to the places where they’re most needed and will do most good,” she said.

