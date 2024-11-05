Angela Wilkinson Calls for a Shift in Energy Transition Narrative 

IDTV, Heru Andriyanto
November 5, 2024 | 10:35 am
SHARE
Angela Wilkinson, Secretary-General and CEO of the World Energy Council. (Photo courtesy of the World Energy Council)
Angela Wilkinson, Secretary-General and CEO of the World Energy Council. (Photo courtesy of the World Energy Council)

Jakarta. The global discourse on energy transition has largely focused on technology and investment, but Angela Wilkinson, Secretary-General and CEO of the World Energy Council, said on Monday that the narrative should shift to prioritize people in the push for renewable energy.

“We have to bear in mind that it’s not just about technology and money -- it’s also about people and wider and wiser use of energy. Meanwhile, mother nature is reshuffling the deck and we have to manage climate adaptation with mitigation,” Wilkinson said in an exclusive interview with Jakarta Globe’s sister publication Investor Daily TV on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference.

While most countries are committed to achieving net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050, Wilkinson said that “it’s not enough to know and to be willing” and that it “really does require more people to come around the table to work really hard” to achieve a faster, fairer, and more impactful energy transition.

“And in order to do that, we need to get away from the supply-centric conversation and start to engage energy users in a conversation and need to know how energy fits into their lives,” said Wilkinson, the first woman to lead the century-old Council as secretary-general.

Advertisement

“So, what are the changes in the narrative? It’s to move away from a ‘one size fits all’ approach to understanding that we have to actually lead and learn with the diverse regions as we move forward with multiple pathways,” she said.

Wilkinson also urged that affordability and equity should be central themes in discussions about energy transition.

“We have plenty of energy and plenty of money. The challenge is to get them to flow to the places where they’re most needed and will do most good,” she said.

Tags:
#Environment
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Indonesian Nickel Has Better Chance of Entering US Market if Harris Wins
Business 3 hours ago

Indonesian Nickel Has Better Chance of Entering US Market if Harris Wins

 A Harris government might only grant entry for Indonesian nickel and its processed goods if they meet green standards, expert says.
Harris and Trump's Final Push Brings Them to Same Patch of Pennsylvania
News 3 hours ago

Harris and Trump's Final Push Brings Them to Same Patch of Pennsylvania

 Heading into Monday, Harris has mostly stopped mentioning Trump by name, calling him instead “the other guy.”
Angela Wilkinson Calls for a Shift in Energy Transition Narrative 
News 4 hours ago

Angela Wilkinson Calls for a Shift in Energy Transition Narrative 

 "We need to get away from the supply-centric conversation and start to engage energy users in a conversation."
Prabowo Has Private Talks with SBY in Cikeas
News 5 hours ago

Prabowo Has Private Talks with SBY in Cikeas

 Prabowo arrived at SBY's home at around 7 p.m., and left Cikeas about an hour later.
Indonesia to Import 1 Million Tons of Rice Later This Year
News 6 hours ago

Indonesia to Import 1 Million Tons of Rice Later This Year

 The rice is not a new order, but is part of the 3.6 million tons of rice that the government has been wanting to import this year.
News Index

Most Popular

Simon Aloysius Mantiri Appointed as Pertamina’s New Boss
1
Simon Aloysius Mantiri Appointed as Pertamina’s New Boss
2
Yudha Arfandi Sentenced to 20 Years for Death of Dante, Son of Actress Tamara Tyasmara and DJ Angger Dimas
3
Indonesian Lawmaker Calls Apple’s Tax Holiday Demand “Absurd,” Supports iPhone 16 Ban
4
Volcanic Eruption Burns Houses in Flores, Killing At Least 9 People
5
Police Say 11 Communication Ministry Officials Have Been Charged with Online Gambling
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED