Anies Baswedan Endorses Pramono Anung in Jakarta Election

Zhulfakar
November 21, 2024 | 11:48 pm
SHARE
Former Jakarta Governor Anies Rasyid Baswedan, second right, poses for a photo with gubernatorial candidate Pramono Anung, second left, and huis running mate Rano Karno, left, during a campaign event at Blok S Square in South Jakarta, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (Antara Photo/Muhammad Ramdan)
Former Jakarta Governor Anies Rasyid Baswedan, second right, poses for a photo with gubernatorial candidate Pramono Anung, second left, and huis running mate Rano Karno, left, during a campaign event at Blok S Square in South Jakarta, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024. (Antara Photo/Muhammad Ramdan)

Jakarta. Former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan publicly endorsed Pramono Anung’s candidacy for Jakarta governorship on Thursday and urged his supporters to follow suit.

Anies, whose reelection bid failed due to a lack of support from any major political party, joined Pramono at a campaign event in South Jakarta to show his explicit support.

He said his main supporter group, Anak Abah (father’s children), will vote for Pramono and his running mate Rano Karno in next week’s election.

"My supporters under Anak Abah will support Pramono and Rano, that’s for certain," Anies told reporters during the campaign.

Advertisement

Anies, who led the city from 2017 to 2022, said he believed Pramono would carry on his policies in Jakarta.

"I thank Brother Anies for his open support for me and my running mate," Pramono responded on the campaign stage. "Rest assured that I and Rano will carry on the positive programs initiated by Brother Anies." 

Anies was the early frontrunner for the Jakarta gubernatorial election until it was confirmed that he couldn’t contest the election due to a lack of party endorsement. He couldn’t run as an independent candidate because the registration deadline had already expired when he was still approaching parties for their support.

Recent polls indicate that Pramono, a former cabinet secretary, has the edge over his main rival, former West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil.

Tags:
#Elections #Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Brazilian Police Indict Former President Bolsonaro in Alleged 2022 Coup Attempt
News 1 hours ago

Brazilian Police Indict Former President Bolsonaro in Alleged 2022 Coup Attempt

 The Supreme Court will either agree with the charges and put the former president on trial or toss the investigation.
Anies Baswedan Endorses Pramono Anung in Jakarta Election
News 4 hours ago

Anies Baswedan Endorses Pramono Anung in Jakarta Election

 Recent polls indicate that Pramono, a former cabinet secretary, has the edge over his main rival, former West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil.
Prabowo and Starmer’s New Governments to Launch ‘Deeper’ Strategic Partnership Next Year
News 4 hours ago

Prabowo and Starmer’s New Governments to Launch ‘Deeper’ Strategic Partnership Next Year

 Starmer vowed his government's support for Indonesia’s bid to become a member of the OECD.
International Criminal Court Issues Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu and Hamas Officials
News 4 hours ago

International Criminal Court Issues Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu and Hamas Officials

 The warrants focus on allegations Israel has used food as a weapon in its campaign against Hamas in Gaza.
US to Help Indonesia Boost Milk Production for Prabowo’s Free Meal Program
News 5 hours ago

US to Help Indonesia Boost Milk Production for Prabowo’s Free Meal Program

 The US is also open to sharing its decades-long experience of feeding American students free or low-cost meals.
News Index

Most Popular

Apple Proposes $100M Investment to Lift iPhone 16 Ban in Indonesia
1
Apple Proposes $100M Investment to Lift iPhone 16 Ban in Indonesia
2
Indonesia to Return Filipina Drug Convict Mary Jane Veloso to Philippines
3
Many Foreign-Owned Businesses in Bali Are Rulebreakers, Luhut Says
4
Indonesian Lawmaker Urges Arrest of Transgender Influencer Isa Zega Over Umrah Controversy
5
President Marcos May Commute Mary Jane’s Death Sentence to Life: Indonesian Minister
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED