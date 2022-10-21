Anies Baswedan Not Invited to Golkar Birthday Party

Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan speaks to journalists at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) building in Jakarta after being interrogated over Formula E funding on Sept. 7, 2022. (Beritasatu Photo/Ruht Semiono)

Jakarta. Former Jakarta governor and presidential hopeful Anies Baswedan will not be invited to the Golkar Party’s birthday party on Friday night.

Golkar Chairman Airlangga Hartarto said invitations are limited to party leaders.

“No, only party leaders,” Airlangga responded when asked by reporters if Anies was invited to Golkar’s 58th anniversary at the Jakarta International Expo building.

President Joko Widodo is scheduled to deliver the opening speech for the celebration at 7:00 p.m., according to his daily agenda published by the State Palace.

Golkar is one of the president’s strongest supporters in both the legislature and the cabinet. Airlangga is currently the coordinating minister for economic affairs.

In addition to party leaders, other prominent guests will include People’s Consultative Assembly Speaker Bambang Soesatyo, House of Representatives Speaker Puan Maharani, and a number of governors.

Earlier this month, Anies officially won the nomination for the 2024 presidential election from the National Democratic Party (Nasdem).

It remains unclear if Nasdem Chairman Surya Paloh will attend the Golkar anniversary celebration.

A day earlier, Golkar deputy chairman Ahmad Doli Kurnia said Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, also a potential candidate for the presidential race, and Anies will be invited to the party.