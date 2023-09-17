Sunday, September 17, 2023
Anies Has No Intention to Cancel Out All of Jokowi's Legacy: Spokesman

September 16, 2023 | 11:46 pm
Presidential candidate Anies Baswedan, left, and newly-appointed running mate Muhaimin Iskandar greet their supporters at Majapahit Hotel in Surabaya, East Java, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (Antara photo/Moch Asim)
Jakarta. Presidential candidate Anies Baswedan, nominated for the February 2024 presidential election alongside running mate Muhaimin Iskandar by the Coalition of Change and Unity, does not plan to completely overturn the policies of President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, a spokesman said on Saturday.

Sudirman Said, the coalition's spokesman, said that while Anies would introduce new programs if elected, it does not mean he intends to completely erase all the achievements of the current government.

"There is no plan to cancel out all the achievements of the current government. However, it would be inappropriate to suggest that we will merely continue with the status quo," Sudirman was quoted by Kompas news website as saying.

Sudirman added that if Anies wins the presidency, he will carefully evaluate Jokowi's programs, deciding which ones should continue, which need adjustments, and which should be discontinued. Simultaneously, Anies will introduce entirely new policies.

"Mr. Joko Widodo will complete his term in October next year, and any successor must bring an agenda for improvement," the former energy minister of the Jokowi cabinet said while criticizing rival candidates who primarily focus on continuing Jokowi's policies.

"If you can only follow in the footsteps of your predecessor, why do we need an election? The upcoming election presents the best opportunity to introduce reforms with fresh energy, mindset, and programs while acknowledging the president's achievements thus far," he said.

Anies is set to contend against former Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, both of whom have repeatedly asserted themselves as the true guardians of Jokowi's legacy.

