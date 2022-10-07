Anies Meets Agus to Get Democratic Party Support for His Presidential Bid

Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan, second left, shakes hands with Democratic Party Chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono in Menteng, Central Jakarta, on October 7, 2022. (Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. Anies Baswedan met with Democratic Party Chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono on Friday to gain support for the 2024 presidential election in his first political tour since he was nominated as a candidate by the National Democratic Party (Nasdem) four days ago.

Agus, the oldest son of former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, is also seen as a potential running mate for Anies.

Advertisement

Nasdem needs a coalition with at least two other parties to meet a requirement of 20 percent of House of Representatives seats before it can get Anies on the ballot.

Anies was welcomed by Agus and other top Democrats at the party’s headquarters in Menteng, Central Jakarta.

"I’m so honored because when I planned for this meeting I thought it would involve only a few people. It turns out the reception is extraordinary and so warm. God willing, this is a sign that we are ready to move together,” the Jakarta governor told journalists after the meeting.

He praises Agus for continuing the legacy of his father -- a two-term president from 2004-2014 -- in “protecting democracy and equality”.

Later this month, Anies is set to retire from the gubernatorial post he won in 2017 by defeating Agus and incumbent Basuki Tjahaja Purnama in a heated election marred by sectarian divisions.

Before votes were cast in the 2017 election, Anies and Agus prayed together at a mosque in a show of unity against Basuki, a Christian governor of Chinese descent.

After the meeting with Democrat top brass, Anies will continue his tour to the Social Justice Party (PKS), another potential coalition partner that will secure his nomination if agrees to join.

The PKS backed Anies’ candidacy in the 2017 gubernatorial election and has indicated recently they will continue supporting him for the top prize.