Anies, Muhaimin Undergo Medical Checkup for Upcoming Presidential Election

Jakarta. Presidential candidate Anies Baswedan and his running mate, Muhaimin Iskandar, underwent a comprehensive medical checkup in Jakarta on Saturday, as required for all candidates participating in the February 2024 election.

The Gatot Soebroto Army Hospital assembled a team of 50 doctors directly involved in the examinations and other related roles.

"The examination process will take approximately eight to ten hours," hospital head Lieutenant General Budi Sulistya said. "The medical checkups will generally follow our routine procedures."

Muhaimin arrived first, just before 7:00 a.m., and informed reporters that he had adhered to fasting instructions in preparation for the medical tests.

"Hopefully, everything proceeds smoothly today," he remarked.

Anies arrived minutes later and confidently told reporters, "I'm prepared for the checkup. I'm in good health."

Anies and Muhaimin were the first duo to register with the General Election Commission, granting them the initial opportunity for the medical assessments.

