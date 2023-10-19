Thursday, October 19, 2023
Anies Officially Registers Presidential Candidacy with KPU

Agnes Valentina Christa
October 19, 2023 | 12:42 pm
Presidential candidate Anies Baswedan and running mate Muhaimin Iskandar march to the KPU building to register their candidacy, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (Antara Photo/Aditya Pradana Putra)
Presidential candidate Anies Baswedan and running mate Muhaimin Iskandar march to the KPU building to register their candidacy, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (Antara Photo/Aditya Pradana Putra)

Jakarta. Presidential candidate Anies Baswedan, along with his running mate Muhaimin Iskandar, officially submitted their candidacy to the General Election Commission (KPU) on Thursday, marking the commencement of Indonesia's historic elections.

This year, Indonesia will hold simultaneous elections for the president, governors, mayors, regents, and legislative members at all levels, a significant milestone in the nation's electoral history.

Anies, accompanied by thousands of supporters, arrived at the KPU building in Central Jakarta in the morning, slightly behind schedule.

"I extend my gratitude to all officials who have been diligently preparing the election logistics on the ground to ensure the smooth progress of the upcoming general elections and presidential election," Anies expressed his appreciation to the KPU officials who welcomed his delegation.

He continued, "I firmly believe that under your leadership, the presidential election will be conducted with integrity and fairness." Anies, the former Jakarta governor, emphasized the importance of conducting a fair and orderly election.

The presidential election is scheduled for February and may go to a run-off if no candidate secures a simple majority.

Several coalition leaders accompanied the candidates, including National Democratic Party (Nasdem) Chairman Surya Paloh, Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) Chairman Ahmad Syaikhu, and National Awakening Party (PKB) Secretary-General Hasanuddin Wahid.

#Politics
Anies Officially Registers Presidential Candidacy with KPU
Anies Officially Registers Presidential Candidacy with KPU

Investor Daily
