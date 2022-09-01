Animated Police Video Shows Ferdy Sambo Shoots Officer Yosua at Head

The screen grab of an animated police video depicts the murder of Officer Nofriansyah Yosua Hutabarat.

Jakarta. Disgraced police general Ferdy Sambo fired the final bullet at Officer Nofriansyah Yosua Hutabarat when the victim was lying on the ground after previous gunshots by another officer, according to an animated video released by the National Police on Wednesday.

These new details emerged a day after police reenacted the murder scene at Ferdy’s official residence in South Jakarta in which five suspects in the cold-blooded murder were presented to mimic their actions that led to Yosua’s death.

The video details the gruesome chain of events minute by minute from the time when all the suspects and Yosua arrived at the house in Duren Tiga housing complex to the immediate aftermath of his death on July 8.

Brigadier Yosua was unarmed when Second Patrolman Richard Eliezer shot him “three or four times” on Ferdy’s order.

The red line drawings highlighting bullet direction indicate that those multiple shots hit Yosua at his right chest and face and sent him to lie on his belly in the dining room.

It remains unclear if Yosua was already dead when Ferdy fired the final shot at the back of his head.

Before Yosua was fatally shot, Ferdy allegedly threw verbal attacks at him.

“How could you do this to me? You have become very disrespectful to me,” he yelled at Yosua per the subtitle of the video.

Then, Ferdy turned to Richard and shouted: “Hey you, shoot! Shoot immediately!”

Ferdy has repeatedly claimed that Yosua harassed his wife, Putri Candrawati, who is also among the five suspects in the murder case.

Police bring premeditated murder charges that carry the death sentence against all suspects.

Indications that the murder was carefully planned and intentional are shown in the animated video.

Ferdy already wore a pair of black gloves and was armed with a pistol when he entered the house prior to the murder.

After Yosua was killed, he shot randomly at the wall and a cabinet to stage the murder scene as if Yosua was killed in a shootout.

Disgraced police general Ferdy Sambo, left, comforts his wife Putri Candrawathi during the reenactment of a policeman murder case at Duren Tiga housing complex in South Jakarta, on August 30, 2022. The couple has been named suspects in the case. (Beritasatu Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

This fabricated story was the version offered by the National Police when they first made public the case -- three days after the murder.

But mounting public outrage over suspicion of police coverup combined with an angry response from Yosua’s family prompted the National Commission for Human Rights to step in, as President Joko Widodo also called for transparency and accountability in police handling of the case.

Richard was the first suspect in the case and also the first to disclose that Yosua was intentionally killed.

Two other suspects are Brigadier Ricky Rizal and a driver for Ferdy’s family identified as Kuat Ma’ruf. Both men were in the same dining room when Yosua was killed but didn’t do anything to prevent the murder or immediately report it to authorities.