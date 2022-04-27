Another Poll Puts Ganjar as Leading Presidential Candidate

Jakarta. Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo is again leading the list of potential presidential nominees for the 2024 election in another poll whose results were announced on Tuesday.

A recent survey by Indikator Politik Indonesia indicated that Ganjar would beat other big names like Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto -- a contender in the last two presidential elections -- and Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan in the presidential election.

“If the presidential election were held today, Ganjar Pranowo would get the most votes or 26.7 percent, followed by Prabowo Subianto with 23.9 percent and Anies Baswedan with 19.4 percent,” Burhanuddin Muhtadi, the pollster’s executive director, said in a news conference in Jakarta.

According to the political research group, Ganjar’s popularity has been on a steady rise since December of last year, when he got 20.8 percent of votes among respondents. The support for his election grew to 22.4 percent in February.

Anies, who has no political party background, also enjoys an improving level of support although it’s not as strong as Ganjar’s.

The poll’s findings indicated that the support for Anies grew from 15.1 percent in December to 17.1 percent in February to close the gap on Prabowo, whose support from voters fell slightly from 24.1 percent in December.

The three men are currently the most dominant presidential nominees in various surveys by reliable pollsters.

Several other names like West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil, Democratic Party Chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, Tourism Minister Sandiaga Uno, and State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir received fewer than 4 percent of support, according to Indikator Politik.

Separate surveys by Charta Politika and Saiful Mujani Research & Consulting earlier this month also indicated that Ganjar would beat Prabowo and Anies.

Ganjar is an executive of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), the same party that nominated President Joko Widodo.