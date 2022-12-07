Anti-Criminal Code Message Found Near Suicide Bombing Site

A moped carrying an anti-criminal code message is found near Astana Police station in Bandung shortly after a suicide bombing that killed at least one officer on December 7, 2022. (BeritaSatu)

Bandung. The police are investigating a written message purportedly carried by the suicide bomber who blew himself up at Astana Anyar police station in the West Java capital of Bandung on Wednesday morning.

A piece of paper taped on the front of a moped bike allegedly belonging to the bomber carries a message denouncing the country’s Criminal Code.

It reads “KUHP: the law of polytheism/the infidels. Fight those satanic law enforcement officials QS 9:29.”

KUHP is the local abbreviation of the Indonesian Criminal Code.

“We are investigating this. There is a written message denouncing the criminal code as the product of the infidels and calling for attacks on law enforcement officials,” West Java Police Chief Insp. Gen. Suntana told reporters in Bandung.

The QS 9:29 is believed to be a reference to a chapter of the Koran, which translates as “Fight those who do not believe in Allah and the Last Day, nor comply with what Allah and His Messenger have forbidden, nor embrace the religion of truth from among those who were given the Scripture, until they pay the tax, willingly submitting, fully humbled”.

The Suzuki moped carries a plate license registered in Central Java, but it remains unclear if the license plate is genuine.

The suicide bombing during a morning roll call at the police station killed at least one officer and injured seven others.