Antinarcotics Agency, Customs Uncover 172 Drug Cases, Arrest 285 in Q2

Hanif Musyaffa, Juan Ardya Guardiola
June 23, 2025 | 7:53 pm
SHARE
Suspects and seized drugs are displayed during a press conference at the Customs Office in Rawamangun, East Jakarta, Monday, June 23, 2025. The National Narcotics Agency (BNN) and the Directorate General of Customs uncovered 172 drug cases from April to June 2025, arresting 285 suspects and seizing meth, marijuana, ecstasy, THC, hashish, amphetamines, and assets worth Rp26.2 billion linked to money laundering. (Beritasatu Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
Suspects and seized drugs are displayed during a press conference at the Customs Office in Rawamangun, East Jakarta, Monday, June 23, 2025. The National Narcotics Agency (BNN) and the Directorate General of Customs uncovered 172 drug cases from April to June 2025, arresting 285 suspects and seizing meth, marijuana, ecstasy, THC, hashish, amphetamines, and assets worth Rp26.2 billion linked to money laundering. (Beritasatu Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. The National Narcotics Agency (BNN) and the Directorate General of Customs and Excise have uncovered 172 drug cases and arrested 285 suspects between April and June 2025.

During a joint press conference held on Monday at the Customs and Excise headquarters in East Jakarta, BNN Chief Marthinus Hukom said that many suspects were driven by financial desperation, even at the risk of facing the death penalty.

“There are situations that push people to act irrationally, urgent economic needs, for instance,” Marthinus told reporters.

Despite harsh penalties, including the death sentence for major drug offenses, the agency continues to see individuals, many of whom earn minimum wages, enticed by large sums of money offered by drug syndicates.

Advertisement

“When consumption outpaces income, and people are tempted with promises of quick money, they may make reckless choices,” he said.

Read More:
Prince of Pop Fariz RM Arrested for Drugs for the Fourth Time

Women’s Role in Drug Networks

BNN also raised concerns over the increasing involvement of women in drug trafficking networks. Women are often recruited as couriers, believed by syndicates to attract less suspicion from law enforcement.

Of the 285 individuals arrested during the quarter, 29 were women and 256 were men. The arrests stemmed from cases recorded in the narcotics reporting System, or LKN, the agency’s formal drug case registry.

In addition to drug trafficking, BNN also uncovered two money laundering cases linked to major narcotics syndicates, with assets seized totaling Rp 26.2 billion (approximately $1.6 million).

Read More:
How Meth Addiction Is Fueling the Illegal Pangolin Trade

Authorities confiscated a total of 683.8 kilograms of illegal substances during the three-month period. The seized items included:

  • 308,631 grams of methamphetamine

  • 372,266 grams of marijuana

  • 6,640 ecstasy pills (equal to 2,663 grams)

  • 179 grams of THC

  • 104 grams of hashish

  • 41 grams of amphetamines

Tags:
#Crime
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Antinarcotics Agency, Customs Uncover 172 Drug Cases, Arrest 285 in Q2
News 46 minutes ago

Antinarcotics Agency, Customs Uncover 172 Drug Cases, Arrest 285 in Q2

 Indonesia seizes 684 kg of drugs and arrests 285 suspects in Q2; BNN cites economic hardship as key driver behind drug crimes.
Tracking Dewi: Migrant Worker Accused in 5-Ton Meth Smuggling Case
News May 27, 2025 | 3:42 pm

Tracking Dewi: Migrant Worker Accused in 5-Ton Meth Smuggling Case

 E. Java woman Dewi Astutik wanted by BNN after 2 tons of meth worth $310mn were seized from ship in major drug bust.
PTK Partners with BNN to Remind Crew Members to Say No to Drugs
Special Updates May 20, 2025 | 2:17 pm

PTK Partners with BNN to Remind Crew Members to Say No to Drugs

 Pertamina Trans Kontinental (PTK) recently partnered with the National Narcotics Agency (BNN) on the war against drugs.
Indonesia’s Narcotics Agency to Explore Legalization of Medical Cannabis
News May 6, 2025 | 6:07 pm

Indonesia’s Narcotics Agency to Explore Legalization of Medical Cannabis

 The National Narcotics Agency (BNN) plans to research medical cannabis, following a court order.
Police Uncover Synthetic Tobacco Lab in Depok Home
News Jan 19, 2025 | 3:38 am

Police Uncover Synthetic Tobacco Lab in Depok Home

 The illicit lab had been active since August of last year, generating at least Rp 12 billion ($733,309) in revenue.
US DEA Commends Indonesia's BNN and PPATK for Their Fight Against Narcotics and Financial Crimes
News Jan 18, 2025 | 10:36 am

US DEA Commends Indonesia's BNN and PPATK for Their Fight Against Narcotics and Financial Crimes

 US DEA honors BNN and PPATK for their contributions to combating transnational drug trafficking and money laundering.

The Latest

Nuclear Fears Rise as Israel Hits Tehran Following US Attacks on Iran
News 14 minutes ago

Nuclear Fears Rise as Israel Hits Tehran Following US Attacks on Iran

 Israel strikes Iranian regime sites in Tehran, including Evin Prison, after Iran’s drone barrage and US bombing of nuclear facilities.
PIS Boosts Global Fleet Security to Navigate Rising Geopolitical Risks
Special Updates 18 minutes ago

PIS Boosts Global Fleet Security to Navigate Rising Geopolitical Risks

 PIS enhances fleet safety and prepares alternate shipping routes to ensure energy supply remains secure amid rising global tensions.
Antinarcotics Agency, Customs Uncover 172 Drug Cases, Arrest 285 in Q2
News 46 minutes ago

Antinarcotics Agency, Customs Uncover 172 Drug Cases, Arrest 285 in Q2

 Indonesia seizes 684 kg of drugs and arrests 285 suspects in Q2; BNN cites economic hardship as key driver behind drug crimes.
Indonesia Delays Sugary Drink Tax to 2026
Business 53 minutes ago

Indonesia Delays Sugary Drink Tax to 2026

 Indonesia delays sugary drink tax to 2026 due to regulatory and economic concerns, seeking other revenue to meet 2025 targets.
Jakarta Has What It Takes to Become a Top 50 Global City: Expert
Lifestyle 2 hours ago

Jakarta Has What It Takes to Become a Top 50 Global City: Expert

 Expert says Jakarta can become a top 50 global city by 2030 through better education, cultural identity, and urban development.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Condemns Canadian Website for Advertising Its Islands for Sale
1
Indonesia Condemns Canadian Website for Advertising Its Islands for Sale
2
Jakarta Aims to Stay Indonesia’s Economic Powerhouse as Capital Relocation Looms
3
USS Nimitz Sails Past Indonesia as Iran-Israel Conflict Escalates
4
Indonesia’s Housing Drama: Can You Really Live in a Tiny Home?
5
Second Bomb Threat in Three Days Forces Saudia Plane to Land in N. Sumatra
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED