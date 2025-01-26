Antonsen Clinches First Indonesia Open Title as European Players Make History in Jakarta

Jakarta. Denmark’s Anders Antonsen finally captured his first Indonesia Open men’s singles title on Sunday, defeating Taiwan’s Chou Tien Chen in straight games, 22-20, 21-14, at the iconic Istora Senayan in Jakarta.

The victory marks a long-awaited milestone for the world No. 3, who had previously fallen short in two finals -- in 2019 and again last year. “I’m used to playing in loud venues, but the atmosphere at Istora is something else,” Antonsen said after the win. “The crowd is intense in the best way -- it brings the match to life. This place is truly special to me.”

Antonsen has now reached seven finals at tournaments held in Indonesia, including both the Indonesia Masters and Indonesia Open, but this is his first title in the prestigious BWF Super 1000 category.

French Pair Makes Mixed Doubles History

In a historic result for European badminton, French duo Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue claimed the mixed doubles crown, defeating Thailand’s Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampran 21-16, 21-18.

French shuttlers Thom Gicquel, right, and Delphine Delrue celebrate after winning the Indonesia Open mixed doubles title at Istora Senayan Indoor Stadium in Jakarta, Sunday, June 8, 2025. (Antara Photo/Rivan Awal Lingga)

The pair became the first-ever French players to win a mixed doubles title at the Indonesia Open -- a category traditionally dominated by South Korean and Chinese pairs.

Host Nation Still in Search of a Title

Indonesia’s wait for a home champion continues, as the country ends another edition of the Indonesia Open without a trophy -- the fourth consecutive year without a title.

South Korea’s Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae dashed Indonesia’s hopes of ending a title drought on home soil. They beat local pair Sabar Karyaman Gutama and Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani in a gripping men’s doubles final: 18-21, 21-19, 21-12.

Indonesian shuttlers Sabar Karyaman Gutama, left, and Reza Pahlevi Isfahani, second left, pose for a photo with South Korean players Kim Won Ho, right, and Seo Seung Jae, second right, during the medal event ceremony of the Indonesia Open men\'s doubles at Istora Senayan Indoor Stadium in Jakarta, Sunday, June 8, 2025. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak A)

Earlier in the semifinals, Kim and Seo also eliminated Indonesia’s top duo, Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto, to deny an all-Indonesian final.

Despite the defeat, Sabar and Reza’s breakthrough performance -- reaching their first Indonesia Open final -- has been seen as a promising sign for the future of Indonesian men’s doubles.

Women’s Titles for China and Korea

In women’s doubles, China’s Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning overcame a stern test from Malaysia’s Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan, battling back for a 23-25, 21-12, 21-19 win. It was their third title of the year following triumphs at the 2025 Badminton Asia Championships and Malaysia Masters.

“This is a great way to close out the Southeast Asia tour,” said Tan Ning.

Chinese shuttlers Tan Ning, right, and Liu Sheng Su celebrate after winning the Indonesia Open women\'s doubles title at Istora Senayan Indoor Stadium in Jakarta, Sunday, June 8, 2025. (Antara Photo/Rivan Awal Lingga)

Olympic gold medalist An Se-young of South Korea added another title to her collection in women’s singles, coming from behind to defeat China’s Wang Zhi Yi 13-21, 21-19, 21-15 in a grueling 81-minute final.

“It was a tough match, especially against Wang Zhi Yi,” An said. “But I’m glad I regained my confidence and turned it around.” The win marks her second Indonesia Open title after previously winning in 2021.

South Korean shuttler An Se Young kisses her trophy after winning the Indonesia Open women\'s singles title at Istora Senayan Indoor Stadium in Jakarta, Sunday, June 8, 2025. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak A)

