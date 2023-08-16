Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Appointing Presidential Candidates Isn’t My Job: Jokowi

Jayanty Nada Shofa
August 16, 2023 | 11:45 am
SHARE
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo delivers his annual state address at the Parliament Complex
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo delivers his annual state address at the Parliament Complex's Nusantara Building in Jakarta on August 16, 2023. (Antara Photo/Galih Pradipta)

Jakarta. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo said Wednesday that the appointment of a presidential candidate had nothing to do with him as he was not the leader of a political party.

Jokowi on Wednesday delivered the penultimate annual state address as a president at a joint session hosted by the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR).

According to Jokowi, many politicians and parties oftentimes said they were still clueless about who the presidential and vice presidential candidates were as they had not received any instructions from “Mr. Village Chief”.

“I recently learned that they were referring to me when they said ‘Mr. Village Chief'. So I said I’m not a village chief. I’m the President of the Republic of Indonesia. But it turns out that ‘village chief’ was a code,” Jokowi said in front of lawmakers, senators, former leaders, cabinet members, and other distinguished guests.

Advertisement

“I’m not the chairperson of a political party, nor the leader of a coalition. In accordance with the law, it is up to the political parties and their coalition that appoint the candidates. I don’t have the authority to do so. It is not the authority of a president. And not the authority of a ‘village chief’,” Jokowi said in the speech, which is equivalent to the State of the Union Address in the US.

Jokowi then went on to say that he would find himself on campaign posters across the archipelago. 

“I’m aware of how presidents would often be used as an alibi or shield. The campaign season has not even begun, but I have seen my pictures wherever I go, be it provinces, cities, regencies, and even the corners of a small village. My pictures are everywhere, and I was not even alone in those posters. Next to me were the presidential candidates. I guess that is alright," Jokowi said.

Jokowi is a member of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P). The party, which is led by Former President Megawati Soekarnoputri, has nominated Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo as its presidential candidate.

Read More: SBY Absent as Jokowi Delivers State of the Union

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Jokowi Says He Remains Target of Ongoing Hate Politics
News 3 hours ago

Jokowi Says He Remains Target of Ongoing Hate Politics

 The president said that the principles of freedom and democracy are being misused to propagate hatred.
Appointing Presidential Candidates Isn’t My Job: Jokowi
News 3 hours ago

Appointing Presidential Candidates Isn’t My Job: Jokowi

 Jokowi said that it was up to the political parties and coalitions to appoint the presidential candidate for the 2024 election.
SBY Absent as Jokowi Delivers State of the Union
News 4 hours ago

SBY Absent as Jokowi Delivers State of the Union

 Last year, SBY was on a five-day trip to neighboring Malaysia during the scheduled joint session.
ASEAN to Work with China, S. Korea, Japan for Regional EV Ecosystem
News 10 hours ago

ASEAN to Work with China, S. Korea, Japan for Regional EV Ecosystem

 ASEAN will soon announce their partnership with China, Japan, and South Korea on developing its regional EV ecosystem.
Newly-Arrested Militant Plots Attacks on Police, Military Targets
News 23 hours ago

Newly-Arrested Militant Plots Attacks on Police, Military Targets

 The suspect has undergone paramilitary training with the intent of attacking the Brimob headquarters and pre-identified military posts.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Jokowi Mulls Work from Home Policy to Address Deteriorating Jakarta Air Quality
1
Jokowi Mulls Work from Home Policy to Address Deteriorating Jakarta Air Quality
2
Luhut Fails to Get Immediate Investment Pledge from Musk
3
Man Arrested for Selling Internet Banking Customers' Data to Dark Website
4
Sumber Global Energy Secures $187 Million Coal Supply Contract from Vietnam
5
Newly-Arrested Militant Plots Attacks on Police, Military Targets
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED