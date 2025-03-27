Argentinian and British Nationals Caught in Bali Cocaine Trafficking Ring

Bali.The Bali Provincial National Narcotics Agency (BNNP Bali) has arrested two foreign nationals, identified as EG and EJS, for their involvement in an international drug trafficking network operating in Bali.

EG, a 45-year-old woman from Argentina, was apprehended at Ngurah Rai Airport on Tuesday after being caught smuggling 323.76 grams of cocaine hidden in her genital area. Customs officers immediately secured her upon discovery.

Following EG’s arrest, authorities detained her alleged accomplice, EJS, a 50-year-old British man, at a guesthouse in Kerobokan, North Kuta, Badung, on Wednesday.

BNNP Bali Chief Rudy Ahmad Sudrajat said that EG was part of the Mexico-Bali drug network and had transported the cocaine from Dubai to Bali, where she intended to deliver it to EJS.

EG, a hairdresser in Argentina, and EJS claimed to be friends with no familial or romantic ties. EJS allegedly offered EG $3,000 to smuggle the drugs, which he planned to sell to tourists and associates in Bali.

Authorities have taken both suspects into custody, and the confiscated narcotics have been sent for forensic examination.

“They admitted the cocaine was intended for resale. We hope this case will help us dismantle the cocaine network in Bali,” Rudy said on Thursday.

