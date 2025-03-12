Army Chief Criticizes ‘Overreaction’ to Plan Allowing Military Officers in Civilian Roles

Ogan Komering Ulu. Army Chief of Staff General Maruli Simanjuntak on Wednesday criticized what he described as an overreaction to the government's plan to assign active military officers to civilian positions.

President Prabowo Subianto has proposed amending the 2004 military law to allow active-duty military personnel to hold key civilian positions, including the attorney general and the defense minister.

The proposal has sparked criticism from analysts and democracy activists, who argue that it undermines post-Soeharto reforms aimed at ensuring civil supremacy and democratic governance after more than three decades of military dominance during the so-called New Order era.

The 2004 law, introduced as part of Indonesia’s democratic transition, formally separated the military from civilian governance and barred active officers from assuming non-military roles.

Speaking at an event in Ogan Komering Ulu, South Sumatra, Maruli dismissed the public debate surrounding the proposed amendment as out of context.

“Go ahead with discussions on whether soldiers must first retire before assuming civilian positions, but we don’t need noisy debates from all angles as if we had nothing else to do. There is an appropriate forum for such discussions, and rest assured, the Army will fully obey whatever decision is made,” Maruli told reporters.

“Stop these sensationalized debates in the media and accusations about the return of the New Order era. In my opinion, these are backward mindsets,” he added.

Historical Context: Military's Role in Politics

Army General Soeharto ruled Indonesia for over three decades, from 1967 to 1998, before nationwide protests forced him to resign due to his authoritarian and militaristic rule.

During his tenure, the military operated under the "dual functions" (dwi fungsi) doctrine, which allowed high-ranking officers -- mainly from the Army -- to hold key government and political positions, including roles as ministers, governors, regents, and executives in state-owned enterprises.

Under his rule, the military and police were also granted reserved seats in the House of Representatives and the People’s Consultative Assembly.

Maruli insisted that today’s military should not be dragged into unnecessary controversy over civilian appointments.

“We don’t want to be involved in these noisy debates. The Army has the potential to contribute to national leadership, but we will follow the proper mechanisms, whether through House deliberations or presidential appointments. But please, stop attacking our institution,” he said.

Defending Controversial Appointments

Maruli also addressed public concerns over the appointment of Lieutenant Colonel Teddy Indra Wijaya as Cabinet Secretary, a move that has drawn intense scrutiny. The controversy deepened after Teddy was promoted from the rank of major, fueling further debate over favoritism.

“An officer deemed capable of assisting the president and expertly coordinating his tasks has been promoted. What’s the problem with that?” Maruli questioned.

He also criticized those who compared Teddy’s promotion to other officers who served in combat zones like Papua but were allegedly overlooked for promotions.

“Someone compared him to a friend who served in combat in Papua but was never promoted. I want to know who this officer is and whether he was really involved in combat missions. Stop interfering with our institution -- we work professionally,” Maruli said.

Teddy is not the only active-duty officer in a civilian role. President Prabowo has also appointed Major General Novi Helmy Prasetya as the head of the State Logistics Agency (Bulog).

