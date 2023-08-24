Thursday, August 24, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

ASEAN Expands Covid-19 Fund to Prep against Future Pandemics

Jayanty Nada Shofa
August 24, 2023 | 3:09 pm
SHARE
Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin attends the ASEAN Finance and Health Ministers Meeting in Jakarta on August 24, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of the Finance Ministry)
Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin attends the ASEAN Finance and Health Ministers Meeting in Jakarta on August 24, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of the Finance Ministry)

Jakarta. ASEAN is expanding its remaining Covid-19 response fund to better prepare against future pandemics.

The years-long Covid-19 pandemic taught ASEAN an important lesson of the need to strengthen health resilience. When Covid-19 struck ASEAN, the bloc launched a response fund to keep the coronavirus transmission under control. ASEAN member states could use the pool of money to procure medical supplies and equipment such as diagnostic tools and vaccines.

The fund under the Covid-19 response came from the ASEAN Development Fund -- a separate pool of money -- as well as other cooperation mechanisms, including the ASEAN Plus Three which encompassed the 10 member states and East Asian nations: China, Japan, and South Korea.

ASEAN’s chair Indonesia on Thursday hosted the group’s finance and health ministers’ meeting. According to Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin, the Covid-19 response fund initially raised $17.7 million, but the bloc has used a tranche of the money to procure vaccines.

Advertisement

“We discussed how we should expand the existing funds to not only address Covid-19 but also future pandemics,” Budi told reporters after the ministerial dialogue in Jakarta.

Budi did not go into details about how much money was left from ASEAN’s Covid-19 response funds. Although Indonesia’s Fiscal Policy Agency head Febrio Kacaribu told the press separately that there was still around $10 million remaining. 

According to Budi, the Southeast Asian bloc is seeking to consolidate the existing funds with other types of funding. This includes the pandemic fund that was launched during Indonesia’s G20 Presidency last November.

“We have agreed to establish and consolidate the existing funds in the health sector in the ASEAN region to be a single, one healthcare fund. It can combine, integrate, and synchronize all types of funding and modalities, be it from the public or private sector, or philanthropists. Be it a national, regional or global funding scheme,” Budi said.

G20 host Indonesia last year hosted the launch of the $1.4 billion fund aimed at tackling future pandemics. As of Feb. 2023, the financial pledges had topped $1.6 billion from 25 donors.

The Pandemic Fund's governing board recently approved the first round of funding allocations for 37 countries, including Zambia and Yemen. Indonesia submitted its proposal for the pandemic fund but did not make it to the short list of the first-round beneficiaries.

Read More: ASEAN Seeks to Align Sustainable Finance Classification System with EU

Tags:
#Asean
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Hyundai to Introduce New Electric Vehicle Model from Indonesian Plant
Business 54 minutes ago

Hyundai to Introduce New Electric Vehicle Model from Indonesian Plant

 Currently, Hyundai is a dominant EV supplier in Indonesia, boasting the popular Ioniq 5 model produced at its Karawang plant in West Java.
Jasa Marga Reports Rp 1 Trillion Profit in First Half of 2023
Business 2 hours ago

Jasa Marga Reports Rp 1 Trillion Profit in First Half of 2023

 Jasa Marga is Indonesia's largest toll road operator, entrusted with the management of 1,736 kilometers of toll roads across the nation.
ASEAN Expands Covid-19 Fund to Prep against Future Pandemics
News 3 hours ago

ASEAN Expands Covid-19 Fund to Prep against Future Pandemics

 According to Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin, the Covid-19 response funds initially raised $17.7 million.
China Bans Seafood From Japan After Fukushima Nuclear Plant Begins Wastewater Release
News 3 hours ago

China Bans Seafood From Japan After Fukushima Nuclear Plant Begins Wastewater Release

 Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant began releasing its first batch of treated radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean on Thursday.
S. Korea Waits for Election Results Before Investing in Nusantara
Business 7 hours ago

S. Korea Waits for Election Results Before Investing in Nusantara

 Nusantara has so far received 262 letters of intent from interested investors.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

With China’s Economy Struggling and Russia at War, Will Indonesia Join BRICS?
1
With China’s Economy Struggling and Russia at War, Will Indonesia Join BRICS?
2
Jakarta Police Uncover Arms Trade Syndicate
3
Kamala Harris to Attend US-ASEAN Summit in Jakarta
4
Indonesia’s Economy to Top 5 Percent in 2023: Central Bank
5
Indonesia Buys 24 F-15EX Fighter Jets from Boeing 
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED