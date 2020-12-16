ASEAN to Contribute to the World: Jokowi

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo kicks off Indonesia's 2023 ASEAN chairmanship at the Hotel Indonesia Roundabout in Jakarta on Jan. 29, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of Communications and Informatics Ministry)

Jakarta. President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo vowed that 2023 ASEAN chair Indonesia would lead the bloc's member states to contribute to the world amid the challenging global situation, particularly in the economic field.

"This year, Indonesia became the ASEAN chair amidst a tough global situation, given the economic, energy, and food crises, as well as war — these are all taking place. But I'm convinced ASEAN remains important and relevant for its people, the region, and the world. ASEAN will continue to contribute to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. ASEAN will continue to maintain economic growth — in line with our chairmanship theme: 'ASEAN Matters, Epicentrum of Growth," Jokowi said when kicking off Indonesia's ASEAN presidency in Jakarta over the weekend.

As the theme suggests, Jokowi said "Indonesia as chair and host is expected to foster new ideas and initiatives to tackle the challenges and other crucial issues that have seized ASEAN and the world's attention."

Sidharto R Suryodipuro, the director-general for ASEAN cooperation at the Foreign Affairs Ministry, said that after the pandemic, the region has to make sure that it can recover in all sectors of the economic growth, including the digital economy.

According to Sidharto, ASEAN this year aims to make sure the region remains a bright spot for the global economy. This is to maintain the Southeast Asian bloc's stable economic growth.

"We were able to get through last year. But we have to keep it up this year because ASEAN has a large capital with over 600 million people. And this is something we need to consider. Even from a global investment standpoint, ASEAN is a bright spot for many economies," Sidharto said.

The Communication and Informatics Ministry is sparing no effort to make sure that everything is running smoothly during Indonesia's ASEAN chairmanship. The ministry is in charge of the telecommunication infrastructure, public communications, and dissemination of information related to the digital economy and digitalization.

With many events taking place, all hands must be on deck to raise public awareness of the global event, but most importantly, to boost the benefits that it brings.

"We will provide the telecommunication infrastructure, for instance, the internet connection, so the summit or side event will go well and communication runs smoothly,” Usman Kansong, the director-general for public communication at the Informatics Ministry, said.

The Informatics Ministry will facilitate press coverage across various channels, including setting up a media center. It will amplify public communication through a myriad of side events. The Informatics Ministry also plays a huge role in the discussions related to the digital economy in ASEAN, according to Usman.

Indonesia will helm ASEAN until Dec. 2023. This marked the fifth time Indonesia chaired ASEAN after assuming the post in 1976, 1996, 2003, and 2011. Aside from the high-level summits in Labuan Bajo and Jakarta, Indonesia’s ASEAN chairmanship will see conferences involving foreign affairs and economic ministers. In total, there will be 494 meetings, 300 of which will take place across many regions in Indonesia.