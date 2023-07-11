Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

ASEAN Will Never Become Proxy to Major Powers: Indonesia

Jayanty Nada Shofa
July 11, 2023 | 4:03 pm
SHARE
Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi attends the Southeast Asian Nuclear-Weapon-Free (SEANWFZ) Commission meeting in Jakarta on July 11, 2023. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak)
Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi attends the Southeast Asian Nuclear-Weapon-Free (SEANWFZ) Commission meeting in Jakarta on July 11, 2023. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak)

Jakarta. ASEAN chair Indonesia on Tuesday reminded its fellow Southeast Asian countries to tell great powers loud and clear that the bloc refuses to become a proxy in their rivalries.

During its chairmanship, Indonesia has been attempting to make the 10-member grouping remain relevant within the region or beyond amidst rising tensions between US and China. But ASEAN would have to be in control in order to be relevant.

“ASEAN can only matter if it remains in the driver’s seat in navigating regional dynamics. We need to send a clear message that ASEAN will never be a proxy in great powers’ rivalry,” Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi said in the plenary session of the ASEAN Ministerial Meeting in Jakarta on Tuesday.

Retno also told the attending ASEAN foreign ministers that all parties must abide by the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC). As the name suggests, this treaty is a cooperation pact that becomes a guideline for peaceful inter-state relations in Southeast Asia. Dozens of countries, including non-ASEAN members such as the rivaling US and China, have acceded to the TAC.

Advertisement

At the forum, Indonesia called for ASEAN to expand its inclusive engagement to the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) and the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) for a peaceful Indo-Pacific region. 

“We need to move beyond confidence-building measures and take bold steps to deter any potential conflicts and aggressively waging for peace through preventive diplomacy. Only through this can ASEAN continue to matter and become the epicentrum of growth," Retno said.

Great power rivalry has become a concern for many people in the region. According to the 2023 State of Southeast Asia report, a whopping 73 percent of the surveyed Southeast Asians believe ASEAN is becoming an arena for major power competition. They also fear the ASEAN member states might be proxies of major powers. The survey had 1,308 respondents from 10 Southeast Asian countries.

Read More:
ASEAN Urges 5 States to Sign Commitments to Never Using Nukes in Region

Tags:
#Asean
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Gov’t Expedites Data Exchange to Integrate Public Services
Tech 56 minutes ago

Gov’t Expedites Data Exchange to Integrate Public Services

 The government introduces Satu Data Indonesia, a platform to integrate multiple public services across ministries and state agencies.
New Railway Networks LRT, MRT, High-Speed Train Bring Beneficial Economic Impacts
Business 4 hours ago

New Railway Networks LRT, MRT, High-Speed Train Bring Beneficial Economic Impacts

 Tourism locations, business centers, or residential areas can be developed around the station areas to increase regional revenue,
ASEAN Will Never Become Proxy to Major Powers: Indonesia
News 5 hours ago

ASEAN Will Never Become Proxy to Major Powers: Indonesia

 Indonesia also told its fellow ASEAN countries that all parties must abide by the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC).
Alfamidi Offers Rights Issue to Raise $82M in Fresh Capital
Business 8 hours ago

Alfamidi Offers Rights Issue to Raise $82M in Fresh Capital

 Existing shareholders have the right to purchase 100 new shares for every 625 shares they currently hold at a price of Rp 270 per share.
ASEAN Urges 5 States to Sign Commitments to Never Using Nukes in Region
News 9 hours ago

ASEAN Urges 5 States to Sign Commitments to Never Using Nukes in Region

 Decades have passed, but none of the nuclear weapon states have signed the protocol to SEANWFZ treaty, according to ASEAN chair Indonesia.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

No AUKUS Talks in Upcoming ASEAN Meeting: Indonesia
1
No AUKUS Talks in Upcoming ASEAN Meeting: Indonesia
2
$3.5 Billion Jababeka Movieland Launched as Indonesian Answer to Hollywood
3
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Join ASEAN Talks in Jakarta
4
Gov’t Invites Public to Trial Latest Commuter Train LRT
5
Forex Reserves Drop by $1.8B after Gov’t Debt Repayment
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED