Asita Targets 16 Million Foreign Tourists in 2025 Despite HMPV Concerns

Chesa Andini Saputra
January 15, 2025 | 11:01 am
Airline passengers wait in the service office area at the International Terminal of I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport, Badung, Bali, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024.
Airline passengers wait in the service office area at the International Terminal of I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport, Badung, Bali, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. The airport management recorded a total of 90 canceled domestic and international flights by 1 p.m. on Wednesday due to the eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki in East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara. ANTARA FOTO/Fikri Yusuf/YU

Jakarta. The Indonesian Travel Agents Association (Asita) aims to welcome 16 million tourists in 2025, despite concerns over the spread of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in China.

"In 2024, we saw 1 million tourists from China, and we hope this number will increase even further in 2025," Budijanto Ardiansyah, Secretary General of Asita, told The Jakarta Globe's sister publication, Beritasatu.com, recently.

Budianto acknowledged the need for vigilance regarding HMPV, reflecting on the challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, which severely impacted Indonesia's tourism sector.

"We don't want to underestimate HMPV, even though it is not a new virus. We all remember how the COVID-19 pandemic caught us off guard and lasted for years. The government's delayed response at that time is a reminder, so we must remain vigilant this time around," he said.

However, he reassured that preventive strategies are in place, including airport screenings and health and cleanliness protocols at tourist destinations. While not as strict as during the pandemic, these measures are expected to reassure tourists and provide a sense of security.

"We always advise tourists to follow standard health protocols, such as maintaining cleanliness in vehicles, hotels, and restaurants. Additionally, public places frequented by tourists must adhere to capacity regulations," Budianto explained.

Asita believes that Indonesia's tourism industry, still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, will not be significantly impacted by HMPV. The association also stressed the importance of government support to accelerate the recovery of the tourism sector, with cleanliness being a key factor in attracting tourists.

According to the Central Statistics Agency, the total number of foreign tourist visits from January to November 2024 reached 12,658,048, marking the highest achievement in the past five years.

#Travel
