At Antalya Forum, Prabowo Warns Against ‘Might Makes Right’ World Order

Antalya, Turkiye. President Prabowo Subianto urged world leaders to recommit to diplomacy and mutual respect amid growing global tensions, saying that power-based and me-first politics risk undermining international order.

Speaking at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) on Friday, Prabowo warned that a return to "might makes right" risks diverting resources from poverty alleviation and sustainable development, particularly in developing nations.

“I tend to be a bit pessimistic about the success of diplomacy today,” Prabowo told the forum themed Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World. “We are witnessing Thucydides’ dictum play out: the strong do what they can, and the weak suffer what they must.”

Despite his concerns, Prabowo said Indonesia remains committed to diplomacy. “We cannot give up on diplomacy. But many countries now are preparing for the worst,” he added, stressing the need for robust defense in an uncertain world.

Prabowo, who took office in October 2024 after his fourth presidential run, highlighted Indonesia’s longstanding tradition of neutrality and its commitment to regional and global peace. He traced this philosophy back to the founding of the Non-Aligned Movement and the Indonesian principle: “One thousand friends too few, one enemy too many.”

“That’s the Asian way. We prefer to talk, even if it’s tedious, rather than fight,” he said. “That is how ASEAN has preserved peace for over 50 years.”

In response to a question about what a fairer global order might look like, Prabowo said existing institutions like the United Nations still provide a sound framework but need to reflect current geopolitical realities.

“There is a strong case for reforming the UN Security Council to include large nations like India and Brazil,” he said. “We don’t need to reinvent the wheel—we need to build on what’s already working.”

Turning to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Prabowo criticized what he sees as a double standard by Western powers that champion human rights but remain silent in the face of civilian suffering.

“You taught us about democracy and human rights, and we listened. But now, we see innocent women and children bombed, and many who came to teach us are quiet,” he said. “It is hard to digest.”

He revealed that he would soon travel to Cairo, Doha, and Amman to consult with regional leaders and reiterated Indonesia’s support for a two-state solution. Indonesia has also sent medical teams to Gaza and pledged scholarships for Palestinian students.

“We must also ensure Israel’s right to security and existence,” Prabowo added. “Only peaceful coexistence will lead to lasting peace.”

The Indonesian leader also addressed tensions in the Indo-Pacific, especially overlapping maritime claims in the South China Sea. Rather than confrontation, Prabowo advocated joint development initiatives, such as coordinated fishing zones between Indonesia and China.

“I told President Xi, let’s register all the fishing vessels, regulate it, and share the benefits,” Prabowo said, adding that “100 percent of zero is still zero. We might as well work together.”

Throughout the session, Prabowo struck a pragmatic yet hopeful tone, calling for dialogue, compromise, and a renewed global commitment to peace and shared prosperity.

Asked about his vision for Indonesia, Prabowo said his administration’s top priority is safeguarding the nation’s natural wealth for future generations.

“I want to see Indonesia become a strong, prosperous, and fair nation,” he said. “With over 280 million people, most of them young and educated, we have immense potential. We must use our resources wisely—for the people, not just for short-term gain.”

As the world continues to grapple with shifting power dynamics, Prabowo positioned Indonesia as a bridge-builder—rooted in principle but open to cooperation. “I want Indonesia to be a good neighbor to all, and a reliable partner to the world,” he concluded.

