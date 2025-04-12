At Antalya Forum, Prabowo Warns Against ‘Might Makes Right’ World Order

Ricki Putra Harahap
April 12, 2025 | 1:25 pm
SHARE
President Prabowo Subianto speaks at the Antalya Diplomacy Talk 2025 session in Antalya, Türkiye, on Friday, April 11, 2025. (Presidential Press Secretariat Office)
President Prabowo Subianto speaks at the Antalya Diplomacy Talk 2025 session in Antalya, Türkiye, on Friday, April 11, 2025. (Presidential Press Secretariat Office)

Antalya, Turkiye. President Prabowo Subianto urged world leaders to recommit to diplomacy and mutual respect amid growing global tensions, saying that power-based and me-first politics risk undermining international order.

Speaking at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) on Friday, Prabowo warned that a return to "might makes right" risks diverting resources from poverty alleviation and sustainable development, particularly in developing nations.

“I tend to be a bit pessimistic about the success of diplomacy today,” Prabowo told the forum themed Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World. “We are witnessing Thucydides’ dictum play out: the strong do what they can, and the weak suffer what they must.”

Despite his concerns, Prabowo said Indonesia remains committed to diplomacy. “We cannot give up on diplomacy. But many countries now are preparing for the worst,” he added, stressing the need for robust defense in an uncertain world.

Advertisement

Prabowo, who took office in October 2024 after his fourth presidential run, highlighted Indonesia’s longstanding tradition of neutrality and its commitment to regional and global peace. He traced this philosophy back to the founding of the Non-Aligned Movement and the Indonesian principle: “One thousand friends too few, one enemy too many.”

“That’s the Asian way. We prefer to talk, even if it’s tedious, rather than fight,” he said. “That is how ASEAN has preserved peace for over 50 years.”

Read More:
Prabowo: Indonesia Won’t Take Sides in US-China Trade War

In response to a question about what a fairer global order might look like, Prabowo said existing institutions like the United Nations still provide a sound framework but need to reflect current geopolitical realities.

“There is a strong case for reforming the UN Security Council to include large nations like India and Brazil,” he said. “We don’t need to reinvent the wheel—we need to build on what’s already working.”

Turning to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Prabowo criticized what he sees as a double standard by Western powers that champion human rights but remain silent in the face of civilian suffering.

“You taught us about democracy and human rights, and we listened. But now, we see innocent women and children bombed, and many who came to teach us are quiet,” he said. “It is hard to digest.”

He revealed that he would soon travel to Cairo, Doha, and Amman to consult with regional leaders and reiterated Indonesia’s support for a two-state solution. Indonesia has also sent medical teams to Gaza and pledged scholarships for Palestinian students.

“We must also ensure Israel’s right to security and existence,” Prabowo added. “Only peaceful coexistence will lead to lasting peace.”

Read More:
'Let’s Get Rid of Trade Barriers', Prabowo Tells Erdogan

The Indonesian leader also addressed tensions in the Indo-Pacific, especially overlapping maritime claims in the South China Sea. Rather than confrontation, Prabowo advocated joint development initiatives, such as coordinated fishing zones between Indonesia and China.

“I told President Xi, let’s register all the fishing vessels, regulate it, and share the benefits,” Prabowo said, adding that “100 percent of zero is still zero. We might as well work together.”

Throughout the session, Prabowo struck a pragmatic yet hopeful tone, calling for dialogue, compromise, and a renewed global commitment to peace and shared prosperity.

Asked about his vision for Indonesia, Prabowo said his administration’s top priority is safeguarding the nation’s natural wealth for future generations.

“I want to see Indonesia become a strong, prosperous, and fair nation,” he said. “With over 280 million people, most of them young and educated, we have immense potential. We must use our resources wisely—for the people, not just for short-term gain.”

As the world continues to grapple with shifting power dynamics, Prabowo positioned Indonesia as a bridge-builder—rooted in principle but open to cooperation. “I want Indonesia to be a good neighbor to all, and a reliable partner to the world,” he concluded.

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

iPhone Prices Could Triple if Made in US, Analysts Warn
Tech 1 hours ago

iPhone Prices Could Triple if Made in US, Analysts Warn

 Apple resists Trump’s tariff push to move iPhone production to the US, citing cost, labor, and supply chain hurdles that could triple prices
Eid Homecoming Sees Fewer Travelers, More Public Transport Riders in 2025
News 2 hours ago

Eid Homecoming Sees Fewer Travelers, More Public Transport Riders in 2025

 Indonesia saw a 4.7% drop in Eid 2025 travelers, but public transport use rose 8.5% as more people opted for buses, trains, and ferries.
At Antalya Forum, Prabowo Warns Against ‘Might Makes Right’ World Order
News 3 hours ago

At Antalya Forum, Prabowo Warns Against ‘Might Makes Right’ World Order

 Prabowo calls for diplomacy, UN reform, and fairer world order at Antalya Forum, warns against global shift to power-based politics.
Prabowo: Indonesia Won’t Take Sides in US-China Trade War
News 5 hours ago

Prabowo: Indonesia Won’t Take Sides in US-China Trade War

 President Prabowo says Indonesia won’t take sides in the US-China trade war, urging both powers to reach a fair and peaceful resolution.
Volcanic Activity Intensifies at Mount Merapi, Locals Told to Stay Alert
News 5 hours ago

Volcanic Activity Intensifies at Mount Merapi, Locals Told to Stay Alert

 Mount Merapi recorded 13 lava avalanches on Saturday, prompting warnings to residents as volcanic activity remains at high alert level.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Told Not to Rush into Tariff Talks with Trump Team
1
Indonesia Told Not to Rush into Tariff Talks with Trump Team
2
ASEAN Won’t Take Retaliatory Measures against US ‘Unilateral’ Tariffs
3
Malaysian Religious Drama ‘Bidaah’ Gains Cult Following in Indonesia
4
Apple’s iPhone 16 Series to Launch in Indonesia on Friday After Regulatory Delay
5
Indonesia Calls Trump’s Tariff Pause ‘A Positive Signal’
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED