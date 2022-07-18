At Least 11 People Die after Pertamina Truck Rams Motorcycles near Jakarta

An oil truck belonging to Pertamina is parked on a street in Cibubur, just east of Jakarta, where it loses control and rams many vehicles, leaving at least 11 people dead on July 18, 2022. (Photo Courtesy of Jakarta Metropolitan Traffic Police)

Jakarta. At least 11 people died after an oil truck belonging to state-run company Pertamina crashed into motorcycles and cars in Cibubur just east of Jakarta on Monday afternoon.

Police suspected brake failure as the cause of the deadly accident based on the preliminary investigation at the scene.

The oil truck descended to an intersection where many vehicles stopped under the red light on Jalan Transyogi but it wouldn’t slow down and forcefully rammed those vehicles at 3:29 p.m. local time (8:29 a.m. GMT), police said.



Two cars and 10 motorcycles were hit by the truck, Traffic Police Director Chief Comr. Latif Usman told reporters. Most of the victims are believed to be motorcyclists.

“The number of victims according to Kramat Jati [Police Hopsital] is 11 but we need to check again because the accident occurred just now,” the officer was quoted by Detik news website as saying.

“Investigation from the scene shows that there are no braking marks [on the asphalt]. We will involve technicians to check the condition of that truck,” Latif said, adding that the truck driver is currently in police custody.

The identities of the driver and the victims have yet to be disclosed.

Pertamina Patra Niaga, the marketing and distribution arm of the state oil company, said separately it will provide financial compensation to families of the decease and shoulder all medical costs for injured victims.

"Pertamina Patra Niaga bears responsibility for the accident and will do the utmost in the handling of all victims," company spokesman Eko Kristiawan said.

“Pertamina Patra Niaga extends its condolence and apologizes to all victims and their families,” he added.