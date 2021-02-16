At Least 12 Die after Karaoke House Set on Fire in West Papua

A policeman looks at the wreckage of a burned vehicle in front of Double O Karaoke House in Sorong, West Papua, on January 25, 2022. (Antara Photo)

Sorong. A fight between two rival gangs in the West Papua capital of Sorong killed at least 12 people after the angry mob set a karaoke house on fire early on Tuesday.

Police said 11 people were found dead inside the burned Double O Karaoke House on Jalan Sungai Maruni and one person died from stab wounds.

The mob also burned a number of vehicles parked at the scene during the fight.

"We thought everyone inside the karaoke house had evacuated when police came to the scene to help rescue people. However, when fire workers arrived to put out the flame, they found 11 bodies in one room," Sorong Metropolitan Police Chief Grand Commissioner Attendant Ary Nyoto Setiawan said at the scene.

"We don’t know with certainty the number of casualties as the investigation is underway but the fire department pulled 11 bodies from a room in the karaoke house and another victim who died from stab wounds has been evacuated earlier," he added.

Ary said the fight involved two rival gangs of people of Maluku origin but he didn’t go into details.

