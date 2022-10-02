At Least 127 Die in Football Match Riot in East Java

Angry fans of Arema Football Club rush into the pitch at Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, East Java, shortly after a match between the home team and Persebaya Surabaya on October 1, 2022. (Antara Photo)

Malang. At least 127 people were killed in one of the world’s worst football tragedies as the home fans violently rushed onto the pitch and attacked security officials after a match between two East Java teams in the town of Malang on Saturday evening.

Most of the victims died in a stampede as thousands of angry supporters clashed with clearly outnumbered security officials inside and outside Kanjuruhan Stadium, police said.

Advertisement

East Java Police Chief Insp. Gen. Nico Afinta said two officers died in the tragedy.

The riot broke at around 10:00 p.m. after the supporters of Arema Malang brutally attacked security officials following the home team’s 3-2 defeat to Persebaya Surabaya.

They threw bottles and other objects at their own players who were escorted by security officials from the provincial police and the military into the dressing room.

Police used tear gas to control the mob but the situation kept worsening, Nico said.

Police found 34 bodies inside the stadium while most of the victims were pronounced dead at hospitals, he added.

At least 180 people were being treated at local hospitals as of Sunday morning.