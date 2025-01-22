At Least 60 Killed in Israeli Strikes as Gaza Aid Remains Scarce

Associated Press
May 23, 2025 | 9:42 pm
People take part in a protest demanding the end of the war in the Gaza Strip in an area near the Israeli-Gaza border in Sderot, southern Israel, Friday, May 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
People take part in a protest demanding the end of the war in the Gaza Strip in an area near the Israeli-Gaza border in Sderot, southern Israel, Friday, May 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Gaza. At least 60 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip over a 24-hour period, Gaza’s Health Ministry reported Friday, as Israel continues its military campaign while allowing in only minimal humanitarian aid.

Among the dead were 10 in Khan Younis in the south, four in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, and nine in the northern Jabaliya refugee camp, according to local hospitals that received the bodies. The rising toll comes amid mounting global condemnation of Israel’s offensive and growing calls to ease aid restrictions in the enclave, which has been under blockade for nearly three months.

The United Nations and aid organizations warn that the vast majority of Gaza’s two million residents face acute food insecurity and a high risk of famine. Even the United States, a key ally of Israel, has expressed concern over the humanitarian crisis.

Strikes continued into Friday, a day after Israeli forces attacked Al-Awda Hospital in northern Gaza, causing fires and significant damage. Video from the scene showed blown-out walls and plumes of thick black smoke. Israel insists its military operations will not end until Hamas releases the remaining 58 hostages and is fully disarmed. Fewer than half of the hostages are believed to be alive.

Read More:
Indonesia Condemns Israel for Firing at Diplomats in West Bank

Meanwhile, the fallout from the conflict spread abroad. In Washington, D.C., a man was charged with murder after allegedly shooting two Israeli Embassy staffers following a diplomatic event. The suspect reportedly told police he acted “for Palestine.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the Washington shooting and lashed out at France, the UK, and Canada for proposing the recognition of a Palestinian state, accusing them of implicitly backing Hamas.

Despite pressure from allies, Israel has allowed only limited aid into Gaza. On Friday, Israeli officials said more than 100 trucks carrying flour, food, medicine, and medical equipment entered via the Kerem Shalom crossing. However, this remains far short of the roughly 600 trucks per day that entered during a recent ceasefire, according to UN agencies.

The World Food Program said 15 of its trucks were looted in southern Gaza on Thursday night. The agency warned that hunger and uncertainty over food supplies are contributing to rising insecurity and urged Israel to allow more aid in, more swiftly.

Israel says the limited aid is a temporary measure until a U.S.-backed system run by the newly established Gaza Humanitarian Foundation takes over. The foundation, based in Geneva, will use private contractors to guard aid convoys. Critics worry about transparency and accountability, prompting the Geneva-based advocacy group TRIAL International to seek legal oversight under Swiss law.

Ceasefire negotiations remain stalled. Israel recalled its senior delegation from talks in Doha after a week of deadlock. Qatari officials cited a “fundamental gap” between the two sides. Hamas accused Israel of posturing without engaging in meaningful discussions.

The conflict, which began with Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack that killed about 1,200 people and saw 251 abducted, has since claimed more than 53,000 Palestinian lives, mostly women and children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Violence has also surged in the occupied West Bank, where settlers attacked Palestinians in the village of Bruqin on Thursday, burning cars and damaging homes.

#Human Rights
