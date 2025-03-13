Attorney General’s Office to Question Ahok Over Fuel Import Case

Jakarta. The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) is set to question former Pertamina President Commissioner Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, also known as Ahok, regarding an alleged corruption case involving the management of crude oil and refinery products at Pertamina Subholding and its contractors from 2018 to 2023.

AGO spokesman Harli Siregar confirmed that Ahok arrived for questioning on Thursday at 8:35 a.m. Jakarta time.

Ahok said that he brought several pieces of evidence related to his tenure at Pertamina, including meeting documents.

“If requested, I will hand them over,” he said.

He also expressed his willingness to assist prosecutors in resolving the case.

“I am very happy to help the AGO. I will share everything I know,” Ahok added.

According to the AGO, the scandal has cost the state an estimated Rp 193.7 trillion (about $11.9 billion). The losses stem from the illegal importation of crude oil despite government restrictions, fraudulent blending of Pertamax fuel with lower-quality gasoline, and inflated shipping costs. Prosecutors allege that Pertamina executives rejected locally sourced crude in favor of imports, allowing them to profit from artificially high transport fees. Meanwhile, the unused domestic crude had to be sold on international markets at lower prices, despite government mandates prioritizing its use for national fuel needs.

Another aspect of the probe involves accusations that Pertamina Patra Niaga mixed subsidized, lower-grade gasoline with Pertamax—a non-subsidized, higher-octane fuel—raising concerns about fuel quality and subsidy misallocation.Continues

The AGO has not disclosed whether other individuals will also be summoned alongside Ahok in connection with the case. However, Harli confirmed that the questioning is linked to Yoki Firnandi (YF) and eight other suspects already named in the investigation.

Previously, the AGO named nine suspects, including:

Former President Director of Pertamina Patra Niaga, Riva Siahaan (RS)

Director of Feedstock and Product Optimization at Kilang Pertamina Internasional, Sani Dinar Saifuddin (SDS)

President Director of Pertamina International Shipping, Yoki Firnandi (YF)

VP of Trading Operation at Pertamina Patra Niaga, Edward Corne (EC)

VP of Feedstock Management at Kilang Pertamina Internasional, Agus Purwono (AP)

Beneficial Owner of Navigator Khatulistiwa, Muhammad Kerry Andrianto Riza (MKAR)

Commissioner of Navigator Khatulistiwa and Jenggala Maritim, Dimas Werhaspati (DW)

Commissioner of Jenggala Maritim and Orbit Terminal Merak, Gading Ramadhan Joedo (GRJ)

Director of Central Marketing and Trade at Pertamina Patra Niaga, Maya Kusmaya

