Australia Seeks Stronger Ties with Indonesia for A Secure Indo-Pacific

Jakarta. Australia is seeking to strengthen its ties with Indonesia as the former’s Indo-Pacific Endeavour (IPE) campaign returned to Jakarta on Tuesday.

The IPE has become Australia’s flagship regional engagement activity with its neighboring countries as Canberra envisions creating a secure and open Indo-Pacific. Australian navy ship Adelaide arrived in Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, marking the start of the IPE. The ship’s arrival also officially wrapped up the joint military exercise Keris Woomera.

According to 2024 IPE Commander Michael Harris, Australia wants to work with Indonesia on humanitarian missions and disaster recovery. During their time in Jakarta, the Australian defense force will hold knowledge transfer with their Indonesian counterpart on military medicine and gender security, among others.

“The IPE provides an ideal opportunity for Australia and Indonesia to learn from each other and strengthen their partnership,” Harris told the press.

“In accordance with our national defense strategy, we are committed to working with countries in Australia's near region to create and support a peaceful, stable and prosperous region. Also to respect sovereignty and international law,” Harris said.

The 2024 IPE campaign took place just months after Indonesia and Australia signed a treaty-level defense pact.

