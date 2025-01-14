Australian DJ Courtney Mills Dies After Falling from Kuta Homestay Balcony

January 14, 2025
Australian DJ Courtney Paige Mills, who tragically passed away after falling from the balcony of her second-floor room at BS Homestay in Kuta, Badung, on Jan. 10. (Instagram/@djcourtneymills)
Bali. Australian DJ Courtney Paige Mills tragically passed away after falling from the balcony of her second-floor room at BS Homestay in Kuta, Badung, on Jan. 10.

Courtney, who had arrived in Bali two days earlier, checked into the homestay on Jan. 8. Reports indicate she was heavily intoxicated and staggering at the time of the incident. Local security escorted her back to her room, but shortly after, around 1:00 a.m. local time, guests on the first floor heard the sound of a fall.

Upon investigation, security discovered Courtney lying severely injured by the pool. She was rushed to Murni Teguh Hospital in Kuta with critical head injuries. Despite intensive treatment, she succumbed to her injuries on Jan. 12.

Denpasar Police Public Relations Head, I Ketut Sukadi, confirmed that the victim's family and hotel representatives were coordinating with Kuta Police to handle the necessary arrangements.

"Today, the family and hotel will come to the Kuta Police Station to take care of the body," Sukadi said on Tuesday.

Her body is currently at Dharma Yadnya Hospital in Denpasar. Her family has arrived in Bali to arrange for her remains to be repatriated to Australia. Fans have expressed their grief and condolences on social media, particularly on her Instagram account.

Separately, on Jan. 9, a joint search and rescue (SAR) team evacuated a body found at the base of the Pura Luhur Uluwatu cliff in Badung. Witnesses reported spotting the body of a woman lying face down on the rocks below the cliff. Authorities believe the woman to be a foreign national, but her identity remains unknown at this time.
 

