Australian Government Issues Travel Advisory for Indonesia, Especially Bali

Yovanda Noni, BeritaBali.com
June 5, 2025 | 3:53 pm
Nurul Fadillah, a tourist from East Kalimantan, visited Legian Tourist Market on June 7, 2025. (JG Photo/Yovanda Noni)
Bali. The Australian government has issued a travel advisory urging its citizens to be more cautious when visiting Indonesia, particularly Bali. The warning was published on the official Smartraveller website and has been in effect from May 30 until Thursday, June 5.

This advisory is not limited to those planning to vacation in Bali, but also applies to Australians traveling to other regions in Indonesia. It follows a series of fatal incidents involving tourists at popular destinations.

In the advisory, Australians are reminded of the dangers of drowning at crowded beaches, including those in Bali. Many accidents have occurred due to large waves and strong rip currents, while some beaches lack lifeguard patrols.

“Australians have drowned in coastal areas, due to rough seas and strong rip currents at popular tourist beaches including in Bali. Many beaches are unpatrolled,” the warning states.

Travelers are also advised to understand visa regulations and immigration requirements before entering Indonesia. Damaged passports -- such as those that are torn, water-damaged, or crumpled -- may result in denied entry by immigration officials.

“Before entering Indonesia, ensure you understand your visa conditions and entry and exit requirements. Indonesian authorities have strict standards for damaged passports, and travellers have been refused entry into Indonesia with a damaged passport. Water damage, minor tears or rips to the pages can be considered damaged (see 'Travel'),” the advisory continues.

For those visiting Bali, the Australian government recommends reviewing the “Do’s and Don’ts” guide for foreign tourists issued by the Bali Provincial Government. This helps visitors avoid actions that may offend cultural or religious norms, which could lead to legal consequences or deportation.

“If you're travelling to Bali, read the Bali Provincial Government's 'Do's and Don'ts' advice for foreign tourists before you travel. Offensive behaviour that fails to respect local culture, religion, places of worship, and traditional ceremonies can lead to criminal penalties and/or deportation,” the statement says.

The advisory also warns about the risks of consuming drinks that may be contaminated with toxic substances such as methanol. Tourists are urged to keep a close eye on their food and beverages to avoid the risk of poisoning. Cases of alcohol-related poisoning have been reported in both Bali and Lombok.

As a point of reference, data from Bali’s Central Statistics Agency (BPS) shows that around 1.5 million Australian tourists visited Bali throughout 2024. This figure makes Australia one of the largest sources of international visitors to the island.

With this advisory, it is hoped that tourists will remain safe and act responsibly while enjoying their holiday by following the rules and respecting local customs in Bali.

