Australian Investment Helps This Indonesian Mall Use Solar Power

Jayanty Nada Shofa
June 2, 2025 | 7:44 pm
SHARE
Australia helps local energy firm Hijau install solar panels on the rooftop of Lippo Mall Cikarang. The Jakarta Globe makes a site visit to the project on June 2, 2025. (JG Photo/Jayanty Nada Shofa)
Australia helps local energy firm Hijau install solar panels on the rooftop of Lippo Mall Cikarang. The Jakarta Globe makes a site visit to the project on June 2, 2025. (JG Photo/Jayanty Nada Shofa)

Bekasi. Australia is helping coal-reliant Indonesia shift to renewable energy sources, even providing funding for a solar roof on top of one of its shopping centers. 

Australia has assisted a local energy firm, Hijau, in installing solar panels on the rooftop of Lippo Mall Cikarang. This solar roof, whose construction takes place in two phases, can generate approximately 1,300 megawatt-hours (MWh) a year for the mall that lies in one of West Java's hottest areas. 

Jeremy Cleaver, the independent investment committee member at Australian Development Investments (ADI), revealed more details about this project’s funding scheme during a site visit to the Cikarang project. ADI is putting some of its money into SEACEF II, short for South East Asia Clean Energy Fund II. The SEACEF II is a blended investment fund run by Singapore-based fund manager Clime Capital and invests in businesses that back the region’s low-carbon transition.

"So the SEASEF II has invested $10 million in Hijau, namely all the sites that the company is developing,” Cleaver told reporters on the sidelines of the site visit on Monday afternoon. 

Advertisement

“And this is an equity investment for Hijau, so it does not need to be paid back. But at some point, the investment will need to be sold, and hopefully, the fund will make a return, to later be invested in other opportunities,” Cleaver said. 

Cleaver said that SEASEF II was also open to funding other renewable energy sources, thus alluding to the possibility of more Australian investment in Indonesia’s transition away from coal. He added: “The current government also seems very welcoming of investment. ... Indonesia is a very large country from a population perspective and has lots of sunshine. So the opportunity to generate renewable energy is fantastic.” 

Indonesia intends to reach net-zero emission by 2060. A few months ago, President Prabowo Subianto even revised the target to 2050, setting an even more ambitious goal for Indonesia. The Prabowo government recently unveiled its long-term electricity business plan, better known by its Indonesian acronym RUPTL. According to the newly launched document, the country intends to add 17.1 gigawatts of solar power in its energy mix by 2034.

Australian Investment Helps This Indonesian Mall Use Solar Power
President Prabowo Subianto hosts Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on May 15, 2025. (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Press Bureau)

During a Jakarta visit a few weeks ago, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese revealed his country planned on adding 50 million Australian dollars ($77 million) to the green infrastructure funding under the so-called KINETIK, another climate-related bilateral funding scheme. Through KINETIK, the close neighbor is investing about 200 million Australian dollars worth of climate financing for Indonesia. ADI is one of KINETIK’s partners. 

“For Australia, the deepening of our [bilateral] trade and the strengthening of [our] investment in Indonesia is natural and vital, but it is not inevitable to convert extraordinary potential into concrete progress,” Albanese said in his joint press statement with Prabowo at the time.

Official statistics showed that Australia had invested $141.3 million in Indonesia in the first quarter of 2025. The Indonesian government, however, did not give details on how much of those Australian investments went into the renewable energy sector. Indonesia-Australia trade also amounted to $3 billion over the same three-month period.

Read More:
Indonesia, Australia Renew $6.2 Billion Currency Swap Deal

Tags:
#International #Energy & Minerals
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Australian Investment Helps This Indonesian Mall Use Solar Power
News 3 hours ago

Australian Investment Helps This Indonesian Mall Use Solar Power

 Australia has assisted a local energy firm Hijau install solar panels on the rooftop of Lippo Mall Cikarang.
Underrated Indonesia-Australia Ties
Opinion May 16, 2025 | 3:27 pm

Underrated Indonesia-Australia Ties

 There is vast potential at stake for two neighbours to deepen their undervalued partnership. 
Australia to Back Malaria Drug Trial for Indonesian Military
News May 16, 2025 | 2:37 pm

Australia to Back Malaria Drug Trial for Indonesian Military

 Australia will provide A$3.5 million ($2.2 million) for the anti-malaria drug clinical trial for the Indonesian military.
Danantara to Explore Partnership with Australia's Future Fund
Business May 15, 2025 | 9:45 pm

Danantara to Explore Partnership with Australia's Future Fund

 Australia's Anthony Albanese also promises to help Danantara join the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IFSWF).
Australia’s Albanese Wants Indonesia in CPTPP and OECD
Business May 15, 2025 | 2:49 pm

Australia’s Albanese Wants Indonesia in CPTPP and OECD

 Australia currently assumes rotating chairmanship at the Trans-Pacific trading club CPTPP.
Australian PM Albanese to Visit Prabowo in First Overseas Trip Since Re-Election
News May 13, 2025 | 12:26 pm

Australian PM Albanese to Visit Prabowo in First Overseas Trip Since Re-Election

 Both will discuss the strengthening of bilateral cooperation, particularly in economic sectors such as food security, energy, and trade.
Australian PM Albanese to Meet President Prabowo for Key Bilateral Talks
News May 12, 2025 | 6:25 pm

Australian PM Albanese to Meet President Prabowo for Key Bilateral Talks

 Australian PM Albanese set to visit Indonesia for crucial talks with President Prabowo on trade, energy, and security
Prabowo Congratulates Albanese on Reelection, Seeks Stronger Indonesia-Australia Ties
News May 4, 2025 | 8:41 pm

Prabowo Congratulates Albanese on Reelection, Seeks Stronger Indonesia-Australia Ties

 While Indonesia’s exports to Australia rose 56% y-o-y to $4.95 billion in 2024, the country still recorded a deficit of $5.49 billion.
France Open to Help Indonesia on Nuclear Power Technology
News Dec 11, 2024 | 2:38 pm

France Open to Help Indonesia on Nuclear Power Technology

 Indonesia is eyeing to operate its first 250-megawatt nuclear power plant by 2032.

The Latest

Now’s the Perfect Time to Travel Indonesia, Thanks to Gov't-Sponsored Discounts
Lifestyle 2 hours ago

Now’s the Perfect Time to Travel Indonesia, Thanks to Gov't-Sponsored Discounts

 Enjoy cheaper flights, trains, and ferries across Indonesia during school holidays with new government-backed travel deals.
EU Readies ‘Countermeasures’ If Tariff Deal with US Falls Apart
Business 2 hours ago

EU Readies ‘Countermeasures’ If Tariff Deal with US Falls Apart

 The EU prepares countermeasures after Trump slaps 50% steel tariffs, threatening to derail ongoing trade talks with Brussels.
Australian Investment Helps This Indonesian Mall Use Solar Power
News 3 hours ago

Australian Investment Helps This Indonesian Mall Use Solar Power

 Australia has assisted a local energy firm Hijau install solar panels on the rooftop of Lippo Mall Cikarang.
Pancasila Day Ceremony Brings Together Gibran and Megawati After Election Rift
News 3 hours ago

Pancasila Day Ceremony Brings Together Gibran and Megawati After Election Rift

 Prabowo, Gibran, and Megawati reunite at Pancasila Day, signaling reconciliation after months of post-election political tension.
Gov't Cancels 50% Electricity Discount, Redirects Funds to Wage Subsidy Program
News 5 hours ago

Gov't Cancels 50% Electricity Discount, Redirects Funds to Wage Subsidy Program

 Indonesia cancels planned 50% electricity discount due to budget delays, shifting funds to wage subsidies for workers earning under Rp 3.5M.
News Index

Most Popular

Thousands of Indonesian Pilgrims Barred from Hajj as Saudi Halts Special Visa Issuance
1
Thousands of Indonesian Pilgrims Barred from Hajj as Saudi Halts Special Visa Issuance
2
Indonesia Issues COVID-19 Advisory Amid New Wave in Asia
3
Indonesian Muslims Face 40-Year Hajj Wait, NU Chairman Tells Saudi Forum
4
Chinese-Made Commuter Trains Begin Service in Greater Jakarta
5
Indonesia’s Trade Surplus Plunges to $160 Million in April Amid Soaring Imports
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED