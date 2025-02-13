Australian Man Killed, Another Injured in Bali Villa Shooting

June 14, 2025 | 4:59 pm
Plain-clothed police officers are seen inside a villa where a shooting that led to the death of an Australian man reportedly occurred, in Badung on the resort island of Bali, Indonesia, Saturday, June 14, 2025. (AP Photo)
Plain-clothed police officers are seen inside a villa where a shooting that led to the death of an Australian man reportedly occurred, in Badung on the resort island of Bali, Indonesia, Saturday, June 14, 2025. (AP Photo)

Badung, Bali. An Australian man was shot dead and another wounded in a violent attack at a private villa in Bali early Saturday, local police confirmed.

The shooting occurred at around 12:15 a.m. at Villa Casa Santisya 1 in Munggu village, Mengwi subdistrict, Badung regency, according to Badung Police Chief M. Arif Batubara. The victims, identified by their initials ZR and SG, were staying together at the villa when an unidentified man broke into their room.

"Yes, we received a report about the incident. Our team is still conducting a crime scene investigation and collecting witness statements," Arif said, as quoted by state news agency Antara.

ZR was pronounced dead at the scene, while SG suffered injuries and was taken to BIMC Hospital in Kuta. ZR's body was transported to Sanglah Hospital in Denpasar. Arif said SG’s injuries were not life-threatening, although he showed signs of blunt-force trauma.

Read More:
Australian Government Issues Travel Advisory for Indonesia, Especially Bali

The motive for the attack remains unclear. “We cannot confirm the motive yet. The investigation is ongoing, and we are still questioning witnesses and reviewing evidence,” Arif said.

According to police, the attack began when an unknown intruder entered the bedroom shared by ZR and his wife, GJ, a 20-year-old woman who was also inside the villa at the time. GJ told investigators that ZR shouted upon seeing the stranger, waking her. She remained under the covers and observed the intruder wearing a bright orange jacket and a black helmet.

Shortly afterward, GJ heard gunshots. She then heard SG shouting from the neighboring room, followed by more shots.

“She ran out and found SG bleeding. She then returned to check on her husband, feeling for a pulse, but there was none,” said Badung Police Spokesman Sandy.

The gunman fled the scene after the shooting. GJ administered first aid to SG to stop the bleeding, then ran outside to call for help. Neighbors responded quickly, and police arrived shortly after.

Authorities from both the Bali Regional Police and the Badung Police are now working together to investigate the case. No arrests have been made, and forensic teams are combing the villa for clues.

Read More:
Russian Arrested in Bali for Crypto Heist and Kidnapping of Ukrainian

Tags:
#Crime
Keywords:
