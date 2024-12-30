Australian National Caught Carrying Drugs during Traffic Stop in Bali

Antara
June 16, 2025 | 9:19 am
Officers escort Australian citizen identified by his initials NPJ at the Badung Police office in Bali on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (ANTARA/Rolandus Nampu)
Officers escort Australian citizen identified by his initials NPJ at the Badung Police office in Bali on Saturday, June 14, 2025. (ANTARA/Rolandus Nampu)

Bali. The Narcotics Investigation Unit of the Badung Police Department in Bali has named an Australian national, identified by the initials NPJ, aged 32, as a suspect in a drug possession case involving cocaine and Methylenedioxy methamphetamine (MDMA).

Badung Police Chief, Police Adjunct Senior Commissioner Arif Batubara, said NPJ was found in possession of 0.85 grams of cocaine and 0.53 grams of MDMA after he was stopped for a minor traffic violation. He was caught riding a motorcycle without wearing a helmet.

NPJ has been charged under Article 112 paragraph (1) of Law No. 35 of 2009 on Narcotics, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

"During the interrogation, NPJ admitted to ordering the cocaine from an unknown individual on Monday, June 9, 2025, in the Ungasan area, Jimbaran. It is suspected that the cocaine was intended for personal use at a villa on Jalan Sempol Pererenan," said Arif.

Meanwhile, the Head of the Narcotics, Psychotropics, and Dangerous Drugs Investigation Unit of the Badung Police, Adjunct Commissioner Nyoman Sudarma, said that NPJ was arrested last week at around 6:00 p.m., local time, at the Tuyung Tutul Intersection on Jalan Raya Pererenan, Mengwi District, Badung Regency.

Australian Government Issues Travel Advisory for Indonesia, Especially Bali

"When he was stopped by traffic officers on Jalan Pererenan, Tanah Lot, NPJ was found to be connected to drug possession, with the drugs stored in his left pants pocket," he said.

At the time of his arrest, NPJ was riding with a woman from the United States.

However, the woman was found to have no connection to the drug case. She was a friend he had just met earlier that afternoon at a beach in Badung. NPJ is now being held in custody at the Badung Police Station, awaiting the completion of his case file before it is brought to court.

Australian National Caught Carrying Drugs during Traffic Stop in Bali
