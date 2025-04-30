Australian PM Albanese to Meet President Prabowo for Key Bilateral Talks

Grace el Dora
May 12, 2025 | 6:25 pm
Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, left, shakes hands with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during their meeting in Canberra, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (Photo courtesy of the Defense Ministry)
Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, left, shakes hands with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during their meeting in Canberra, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (Photo courtesy of the Defense Ministry)

Jakarta. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will make a state visit to Indonesia this week, marking his first official trip since securing a second term. The visit, scheduled for May 14-15, is aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries, particularly in the fields of economy, security, and regional cooperation.

In a statement on Monday, Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Rolliansyah "Roy" Soemirat confirmed that the visit would include discussions between Albanese and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. The two leaders are expected to focus on enhancing collaboration in areas such as food security, energy, and trade, while also addressing broader regional and global issues.

"This visit highlights the strong strategic partnership between Australia and Indonesia," Roy said. "The Annual Leaders' Meeting represents an opportunity to elevate cooperation between the two countries under the new administrations."

In August 2024, while still serving as defense minister ahead of his inauguration as president, Prabowo visited Canberra to finalize negotiations that upgraded Indonesia-Australia defense cooperation to a treaty-level agreement.

Prabowo Congratulates Albanese on Reelection, Seeks Stronger Indonesia-Australia Ties

The Australian Prime Minister, who was sworn in for a second term following his Labor Party's victory in the recent election, reiterated the importance of the Indonesia-Australia relationship. "We have no more important relationship than Indonesia. We have an important economic relationship with them. They will grow to be the fourth largest economy in the world," Albanese said recently.

Indonesia's growing partnership with Australia is particularly significant as the Southeast Asian nation seeks to bolster its trade relations with key partners like Australia and the European Union, in light of trade challenges with the United States. A major component of this strategy includes Indonesia's push for greater access to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), with hopes to expand ties with South American nations, including Mexico.

#International
