Australian PM Albanese to Visit Prabowo in First Overseas Trip Since Re-Election

May 13, 2025
FILE - Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, left, shakes hands with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during their meeting in Canberra, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (Photo courtesy of the Defense Ministry)
Jakarta. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set to make a state visit to Indonesia this week, marking his first official overseas trip since being re-elected for a second term. The visit will take place from May 14-15, 2025, as part of the annual leaders’ meeting between the two countries.

“This is Prime Minister Albanese’s first visit after winning re-election, underscoring the strategic closeness of the Australia-Indonesia relationship,” said Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Rolliansyah “Roy” Soemirat.

Albanese is scheduled to meet with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto to discuss the strengthening of bilateral cooperation, particularly in economic sectors such as food security, energy, and trade.

The two leaders will also address key national priorities under their respective new administrations, as well as pressing regional and global issues.

According to Roy, the visit reflects the strong and evolving ties between Australia and Indonesia, which are currently at the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Last week, ABC News reported that Albanese had confirmed his intention to visit Indonesia and meet with President Prabowo on May 14, shortly after taking the oath of office for his second term as prime minister.

Albanese described Australia’s economic relationship with Indonesia as vital, noting that Indonesia is projected to become the world’s fourth-largest economy.

In addition to economic cooperation, Albanese highlighted the robust defense and security collaboration between the two nations. He also referred to President Prabowo as a “good personal friend,” underscoring the close personal and diplomatic ties between the two leaders.

