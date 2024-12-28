Authorities Issue Alert for Mount Semeru Eruptions

December 28, 2024 | 2:01 pm
FILE - National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) personnel patrol Curah Kobo'an Village in the East Java district of Lumajang on December 7, 2021 in the aftermath of Mt Semeru eruption. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Lumajang. Mount Semeru in the East Java town of Lumajang erupted multiple times early on Saturday, prompting authorities to raise an alert status.

The Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Center (PVMBG) issued a warning urging residents to avoid activities within an eight-kilometer radius of the summit. Villagers were also advised to keep a safe distance from the Besuk Kobokan River area, which spans 13 kilometers from the summit, due to potential risks of lava floods and hot clouds.

The observatory post of Mount Semeru, the tallest mountain on Java Island at 3,676 meters, reported the first eruption shortly after midnight on Saturday. The eruption sent a thick column of greyish smoke as high as 700 meters into the air.

"The smoke moved to the north," post guard Liswanto reported. Two additional eruptions occurred at 3:06 a.m. and 5:21 a.m.

Mount Semeru, known locally as Mahameru or "The Great Mountain," is one of Indonesia’s most active volcanoes. Its frequent eruptions pose significant risks to surrounding communities. Three years ago, Semeru’s eruptions claimed at least 22 lives and injured dozens more. Lava flows and thick columns of hot ash buried several villages on its slopes. Torrential rains mixed with volcanic ash also triggered a flood of hot mud, causing widespread destruction of homes and vehicles.

Semeru is part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of high tectonic activity that includes over 130 active volcanoes in Indonesia. The volcano’s periodic eruptions serve as a stark reminder of the geological forces shaping the region.

Authorities continue to monitor Mount Semeru’s activity and are urging residents to remain vigilant. Emergency services are on standby to assist in evacuation efforts should the eruptions intensify.

