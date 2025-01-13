Authorities Issue High Wave Warning for Bali Waters

Antara
January 13, 2025 | 2:35 pm
A tourist from East Kalimantan enjoys surfing at Kuta Beach during the Nataru holiday (Yovanda/Jakarta Globe)
Bali. The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has issued an early warning regarding the potential for high waves in Bali's waters from Jan. 13-16.

In the southern Bali Strait, sea waves are expected to reach heights of 2.5 to 4 meters, posing a risk to maritime safety. Additionally, other areas such as the Badung Strait and the South Lombok Strait are predicted to experience waves up to 2.5 meters high.

"Always pay attention to BMKG information, particularly early warnings for extreme weather or climate," said Cahyo Nugroho, head of the BMKG office in Bali.

Winds in the northern Bali waters are expected to come from the west-northwest direction at speeds up to 15 knots, while in the southern Bali waters, the winds will blow from the west-northwest at the same speed.

The agency emphasizes the importance of monitoring weather and extreme climate information, especially for maritime users such as fishermen, barge operators, and ferry operators. Fishermen are advised to be cautious of wind speeds exceeding 15 knots and waves higher than 1.25 meters, while barge and ferry operators are urged to remain vigilant of higher wind speeds and waves.

In addition, Bali is forecasted to experience moderate to heavy rainfall during the same period, making it crucial for the public to stay updated on the latest weather information.

