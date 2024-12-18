Authorities Seize 1.25 Million Kgs of Steel Plates for SNI Violations

Bekasi. The Trade Ministry has confiscated 83,306 steel sheets and 290 galvanized steel coils, weighing a total of 1.25 million kilograms, for failing to meet the Indonesian National Standard (SNI).

Trade Minister Budi Santoso announced on Wednesday that the crackdown on non-SNI steel products has been ongoing since April.

“We found these non-compliant products in Pontianak and Yogyakarta. They do not meet the quality standards required under SNI regulations,” Budi said during a press conference in Cikarang, Bekasi.

Steel plates are widely used in industries such as automotive manufacturing, building construction, and housewares. The government mandates compliance with SNI procedures to ensure public safety, Budi explained.

The confiscated products, including corrugated and plain steel sheets, were marketed under the GPA and GDG brands. Officials estimated the total value of the seized items to be approximately Rp 23.7 billion ($1.5 million).

Budi said the ministry would summon the producers to provide explanations and conduct laboratory tests on their products’ quality. If violations persist, the confiscated items will be destroyed as scrap metal.

“The government remains committed to tightening control and supervision over essential products sold to the public to ensure consumer safety,” the minister said.

