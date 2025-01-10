Bahlil to Lead Downstream Industry Development Task Force

Alfi Dinilhaq
January 10, 2025 | 12:15 pm
SHARE
Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia. (Handout Photo)
Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia. (Handout Photo)

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto has picked Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia to lead the task force dedicated to expediting Indonesia's downstream industry development and national energy security.

According to a freshly issued presidential decree, this task force is in charge of making sure that Indonesia captures more value out of its commodities by processing its resources in the country. This agency will focus on sectors such as mineral, coal, oil, gas, agriculture, forestry, as well as marine and fishery.

Prabowo has also instructed this task force to make sure that its energy supplies are enough to meet the domestic demand, be it oil, natural gas, coal, or renewables.

This task force will provide recommendations related to the aforementioned matters. The relevant ministries, institutions, and local governments are expected to follow up on those recommendations.

The following is the composition of the newly established task force:

Chairman: Energy and Mineral Resources Minister 

Deputy Chairman for Downstream Industry Development: Investment Minister

Deputy Chairman for Land for Provision: Agrarian Affairs Minister

Deputy Chairman for Agriculture: Agriculture Minister

Deputy Chairman for Downstream Industry Development in Forestry: Forestry Minister

Deputy Chairman for Downstream Industry Development in Marine and Fisheries: Marine Affairs and Fishery Minister

Deputy Chairman for Policy Support: State Secretariat Minister

Members of this task force include the industry minister, finance minister, legal affairs minister, and state-owned enterprises minister.

Prabowo has also appointed the environment minister, public works minister, trade minister, attorney general, and the national police chief as the task force members.

Tags:
#Policy
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Bahlil to Lead Downstream Industry Development Task Force
News 1 hours ago

Bahlil to Lead Downstream Industry Development Task Force

 This task force is also in charge of ensuring national energy security.
US Orange Juice and Steel will be on Canada's List for Retaliation if Trump Imposes Tariffs
Business 3 hours ago

US Orange Juice and Steel will be on Canada's List for Retaliation if Trump Imposes Tariffs

 Justin Trudeau said Trump is trying to distract from his threats of stiff tariffs by talking about making Canada the 51st state.
Sino-Chilean JV Invests Nearly $40 Million in Batang Factory
Business 4 hours ago

Sino-Chilean JV Invests Nearly $40 Million in Batang Factory

 The company is a joint venture between Chilean mill liner ME Elecmetal and Chinese steelmaker Longteng Special Steel
East Kalimantan Government Converts Ex-Coal Mining Lands to Paddy Fields
Business 5 hours ago

East Kalimantan Government Converts Ex-Coal Mining Lands to Paddy Fields

 the provincial government is optimistic that they will achieve rice harvests of up to four tons per hectare.
Indonesia, Hong Kong Discuss Possible Supply Chain Cooperation
Special Updates 5 hours ago

Indonesia, Hong Kong Discuss Possible Supply Chain Cooperation

 Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto recently met with Hong Kong's Financial Secretary Paul Chan.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Raises Retirement Age to 59 Starting January 2025
1
Indonesia Raises Retirement Age to 59 Starting January 2025
2
Chinese Actor Wang Xing Trafficked to Myanmar to Work in Scam Operation: Thai Police
3
Bukalapak Ceases Most E-Commerce Operations, Shifts to Utility Payments Amid Stock Decline
4
New BRICS Member Indonesia Unfazed by Trump’s Tariff Threats
5
Qatar Agrees to Invest in 1 Million Homes in Indonesia
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED