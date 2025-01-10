Bahlil to Lead Downstream Industry Development Task Force

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto has picked Energy Minister Bahlil Lahadalia to lead the task force dedicated to expediting Indonesia's downstream industry development and national energy security.

According to a freshly issued presidential decree, this task force is in charge of making sure that Indonesia captures more value out of its commodities by processing its resources in the country. This agency will focus on sectors such as mineral, coal, oil, gas, agriculture, forestry, as well as marine and fishery.

Prabowo has also instructed this task force to make sure that its energy supplies are enough to meet the domestic demand, be it oil, natural gas, coal, or renewables.

This task force will provide recommendations related to the aforementioned matters. The relevant ministries, institutions, and local governments are expected to follow up on those recommendations.

The following is the composition of the newly established task force:

Chairman: Energy and Mineral Resources Minister

Deputy Chairman for Downstream Industry Development: Investment Minister

Deputy Chairman for Land for Provision: Agrarian Affairs Minister

Deputy Chairman for Agriculture: Agriculture Minister

Deputy Chairman for Downstream Industry Development in Forestry: Forestry Minister

Deputy Chairman for Downstream Industry Development in Marine and Fisheries: Marine Affairs and Fishery Minister

Deputy Chairman for Policy Support: State Secretariat Minister

Members of this task force include the industry minister, finance minister, legal affairs minister, and state-owned enterprises minister.

Prabowo has also appointed the environment minister, public works minister, trade minister, attorney general, and the national police chief as the task force members.

