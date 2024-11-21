Bahlil's Golkar Leadership Recognized by Gov't, Ending Legal Dispute Rumors

Theressia Sunday Silalahi
November 21, 2024 | 9:30 am
Bahlil Lahadalia presents his speech at the 11th National Congress of Golkar Party 2024 in Jakarta on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. The congress approved Bahlil Lahadalia as the Chairman of the Golkar Party
Bahlil Lahadalia presents his speech at the 11th National Congress of Golkar Party 2024 in Jakarta on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. The congress approved Bahlil Lahadalia as the Chairman of the Golkar Party

Jakarta. The Golkar Party's leadership under Chairman Bahlil Lahadalia has been officially legitimized with the issuance of a new decree from the Law and Human Rights Ministry for the 2024–2029 term. The decree, presented on Wednesday, confirms the party's structure, putting an end to rumors of legal disputes over its bylaws.

“We have issued the complete decree for the Golkar Party, replacing the provisional one. The previous decree has been revoked, and this new one formalizes Golkar’s leadership,” said Law and Human Rights Minister Supratman Andi Agtas at the ministry's office in South Jakarta.

Bahlil, accompanied by Deputy Chairman Adies Kadir, Secretary-General, and Treasurer of the party’s central board, expressed gratitude for the official recognition. “Praise Goday, today we received the new decree, marking a significant milestone for Golkar,” Bahlil stated.

The updated decree recognizes a complete leadership structure of 159 members, including councils for trustees, ethics, and a party court, solidifying the party's internal organization.

In addressing rumors about the Administrative Court (PTUN) allegedly nullifying the party's bylaws, Bahlil dismissed them as false. “That’s a hoax,” he said during a press briefing at Golkar’s headquarters in West Jakarta on Saturday.

Bahlil, who became Golkar's chairman following unanimous support during the party's national congress in August, said the decree marks a new chapter for the party after former chairman Airlangga Hartarto's unexpected resignation.

