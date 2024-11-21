Bahlil's Golkar Leadership Recognized by Gov't, Ending Legal Dispute Rumors

Jakarta. The Golkar Party's leadership under Chairman Bahlil Lahadalia has been officially legitimized with the issuance of a new decree from the Law and Human Rights Ministry for the 2024–2029 term. The decree, presented on Wednesday, confirms the party's structure, putting an end to rumors of legal disputes over its bylaws.

“We have issued the complete decree for the Golkar Party, replacing the provisional one. The previous decree has been revoked, and this new one formalizes Golkar’s leadership,” said Law and Human Rights Minister Supratman Andi Agtas at the ministry's office in South Jakarta.

Bahlil, accompanied by Deputy Chairman Adies Kadir, Secretary-General, and Treasurer of the party’s central board, expressed gratitude for the official recognition. “Praise Goday, today we received the new decree, marking a significant milestone for Golkar,” Bahlil stated.

The updated decree recognizes a complete leadership structure of 159 members, including councils for trustees, ethics, and a party court, solidifying the party's internal organization.

Advertisement

In addressing rumors about the Administrative Court (PTUN) allegedly nullifying the party's bylaws, Bahlil dismissed them as false. “That’s a hoax,” he said during a press briefing at Golkar’s headquarters in West Jakarta on Saturday.

Bahlil, who became Golkar's chairman following unanimous support during the party's national congress in August, said the decree marks a new chapter for the party after former chairman Airlangga Hartarto's unexpected resignation.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: