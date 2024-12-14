Bali Airport Enhances Traffic Management to Avoid Repeat of Last Year’s Holiday Chaos

Denpasar. I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali has enhanced its facilities and traffic management ahead of the 2024 Christmas and New Year holidays to avoid a repeat of last year's "traffic nightmare."

On Dec. 30, 2023, traffic peaked as travelers flocked to the airport. Many were forced to abandon their vehicles and walk, with the typically short journey from Kuta stretching into hours.

The airport expects 1.3 million passengers—an increase of 10 percent compared to last year's 19-day festive period—and has optimized security checkpoints, added vehicle lanes, and implemented cashless parking to improve efficiency.

"Adjustments have been made in terminal areas prone to congestion, including changes to the layout of security checkpoints (SCP). As a result, the number of security checkpoint lanes has increased," said Ahmad Syaugi Shahab, General Manager of I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport, in a statement on Saturday.

Advertisement

Syaugi explained that security checkpoint lanes in the domestic terminal on the first floor were expanded from three to five, while the second floor now accommodates four lanes instead of three. Additional x-ray machines have been installed in both domestic and international terminals.

Other optimizations include improving ground traffic flow to reduce congestion by adding more vehicle lanes.

"We’ve expanded several access points for vehicle lanes. The lanes are now wider, and traffic flow is also supported by the implementation of a cashless parking payment system," Syaugi added.

To ensure smooth operations during the holidays, the airport will collaborate with security forces, local government authorities, and traditional village leaders.

"We will deploy joint officers at key congestion-prone points, such as Dewi Sartika intersection, Kubu Anyar, and the Patung Kuda intersection," Syaugi said.

Within the airport, an integrated command post will operate 24/7 from Dec. 18, 2024, to Jan. 5, 2025, to monitor aircraft and passenger movements.

The Badung Regency Administration in Bali is also taking measures to prevent severe traffic congestion during the year-end holidays, as the number of tourists is expected to rise. South Badung, home to popular areas like Canggu, Seminyak, Legian, and Kuta, is predicted to experience heavy crowds, especially with many domestic tourists arriving for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

To avoid a repeat of last year's traffic nightmare, where thousands of travelers were stuck in hours-long jams, Deputy Regent I Ketut Suiasa calls for active involvement from local village officials. He also highlighted the importance of coordination with the police and the deployment of the transportation agency to manage traffic flow effectively.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: