Bali Airport Hits Record High with 23.9 Million Passengers in 2024

Sopian Hadi
January 22, 2025 | 4:01 pm
SHARE
Foreign tourists arrive at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali, Indonesia, on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. The airport reported a strong performance in 2024, serving 23.9 million passengers, a 12 percent increase from 21.4 million in 2023. (Beritasatu.com/Sopian Hadi)
Foreign tourists arrive at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali, Indonesia, on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. The airport reported a strong performance in 2024, serving 23.9 million passengers, a 12 percent increase from 21.4 million in 2023. (Beritasatu.com/Sopian Hadi)

Denpasar, Bali. I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport reported a solid performance in 2024, handling 23.9 million passengers, a 12 percent increase from 21.4 million in 2023. General Manager Ahmad Syaugi Shahab said that this year's passenger and flight traffic were the highest in three years, exceeding the initial target of 23.6 million passengers.

"On average, we served over 65,000 passengers daily, both arriving and departing," Syaugi told reporters on Wednesday.

International passengers grew by 22 percent to reach 14.1 million, compared to 11.5 million in 2023. In contrast, domestic passengers numbered 9.8 million, slightly lower than the previous year's total of 9.9 million.

"We look forward to handling 26.4 million passengers in 2025,” he added.

Among international routes, Singapore emerged as the busiest destination, with 2.7 million passengers, followed by Kuala Lumpur with 1.8 million and Perth with 1 million. Domestically, Jakarta led with 4.8 million passengers, followed by Surabaya with 1.4 million, and Makassar with 522,000.

The busiest months for passenger traffic were July and August, coinciding with the European and American summer holidays and Indonesia’s school break.

Flight traffic also saw an increase, rising by 4 percent to 142,169 movements, compared to 136,508 in 2023. International flights dominated with 72,583 movements, while domestic flights accounted for 69,586.

The top international routes by flight frequency were Singapore (13,000 movements), Kuala Lumpur (11,000), and Perth (7,000). Domestically, Jakarta recorded the highest with 30,000 movements, followed by Surabaya with 8,800 and Lombok with 4,000.

Cargo services also saw significant growth, surging by 57 percent from 64,000 tons in 2023 to 100,000 tons in 2024. The busiest domestic cargo route was Jakarta with 18,000 tons, while the highest international cargo traffic was from Hong Kong with 7,700 tons.

Syaugi added that the addition of 15 new routes, both domestic and international, in 2024, reinforce Bali’s position as a key player in the aviation market. 

Tags:
#Tourism #Travel
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Bali Airport Hits Record High with 23.9 Million Passengers in 2024
News 35 minutes ago

Bali Airport Hits Record High with 23.9 Million Passengers in 2024

 I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali served 23.9 million passengers in 2024, marking a 12% increase from 2023.
B-Universe Media and UPN Veteran Launch Collaboration to Enhance Journalistic Skills
News 47 minutes ago

B-Universe Media and UPN Veteran Launch Collaboration to Enhance Journalistic Skills

 B-Universe Media partners with UPN Veteran Jakarta to enhance educational opportunities for students, offering internships and career paths.
Indonesian Antitrust Watchdog Hits Google with $13.1 Million Fine
Tech 2 hours ago

Indonesian Antitrust Watchdog Hits Google with $13.1 Million Fine

 Indonesia’s antitrust watchdog KPPU has fined Google $13.1 million for monopolistic practices in its Play Store.
Gerindra's Ahmad Muzani Responds to Cabinet Reshuffle Rumors in Prabowo's Administration
News 2 hours ago

Gerindra's Ahmad Muzani Responds to Cabinet Reshuffle Rumors in Prabowo's Administration

 Gerindra Secretary-General Ahmad Muzani addresses rumors of a cabinet reshuffle in President Prabowo Subianto’s administration.
Trump Administration Removes White House Spanish-Language Page
News 2 hours ago

Trump Administration Removes White House Spanish-Language Page

 The Trump administration removed the White House's Spanish-language website and social media pages on his first day in office.
News Index

Most Popular

Gov’t Says ‘Never Heard’ of Trump’s Plan to Relocate Gaza Residents to Indonesia
1
Gov’t Says ‘Never Heard’ of Trump’s Plan to Relocate Gaza Residents to Indonesia
2
Russia Open to Export Its Cheap Oil to Indonesia
3
BRICS’ Indonesia, Russia in Talks to Use Local Currencies for Trade
4
Gianyar Regency Shuts Down 'Russian Village' PARQ Ubud
5
Bali Immigration Summons Bangladeshi National Caught Working as Driver
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED