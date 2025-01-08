Bali Airport Sees 87 Flights Affected Due to Mount Lewotobi Eruption

Sopian Hadi
June 19, 2025 | 10:26 am
People watch as Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki spews volcanic materials into the air during an eruption, in Maumere, Indonesia, Tuesday, June 17, 2025. (AP Photo)
People watch as Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki spews volcanic materials into the air during an eruption, in Maumere, Indonesia, Tuesday, June 17, 2025. (AP Photo)

Bali. The eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki in East Flores Regency, East Nusa Tenggara, has affected 87 international and domestic flights at I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport in Bali.

Of the affected flights, 66 were international, consisting of 33 arrivals and 33 departures.

These routes include major cities such as Adelaide, Auckland, Brisbane, New Delhi, Darwin, Kuala Lumpur, Melbourne, Gold Coast, Perth, Pudong, Singapore, Sydney, and Ho Chi Minh City.

Meanwhile, 21 domestic flights were also impacted, consisting of 11 arrivals and 10 departures to and from destinations such as Cengkareng, Labuan Bajo, and Tambolaka.

Read More:
Mount Lewotobi Spews Ash for Kilometers, East Flores Residents Evacuated

Gede Eka Sandi Asmadi, Head of Communication and Legal Division at Ngurah Rai Airport, said the airport has been coordinating intensively with all relevant stakeholders to maintain services.

“We will continue active coordination with all stakeholders to ensure smooth passenger services and flight operations. We hope the situation returns to normal soon,” he said on Wednesday evening.

He noted that despite disruptions to the flight schedule, airport operations at Ngurah Rai remained largely unaffected.

Read More:
Lewotobi Volcano Eruption Disrupts Air Travel to Bali

Currently, operations at Ngurah Rai Airport are running normally, supported by the results of a paper test conducted on Wednesday (June 18, 2025).

The test found no volcanic ash in the vicinity of the airport. This information was also confirmed via Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) Number A1704/25 NOTAMC A1420/25, stating that the airport is operating under normal conditions.

Several airlines have taken proactive steps by rescheduling flights and offering online options for cancellations or refunds, so passengers do not need to come directly to the airport.

“For passengers already at the airport, we have set up a dedicated help desk to facilitate refunds, rescheduling, or rerouting,” added Gede Eka.

In addition, comfort facilities have been provided, including free bottled water and temporary rest areas for storing luggage.

Bali Airport Sees 87 Flights Affected Due to Mount Lewotobi Eruption
Bali Airport Sees 87 Flights Affected Due to Mount Lewotobi Eruption

