Bali Blackout Forces Ngurah Rai Airport to Run on Generators, Dirupts Travels

Denpasar. A major power outage caused by a disruption in the Java-Bali undersea cable affected electricity supply across Bali on Friday, including at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport. The blackout occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. local time and impacted airport operations, forcing a switch to backup power.

Airport spokesperson Ahmad Syaugi Shahab confirmed the incident, stating that electricity was now being supplied through the airport’s diesel-powered generators. "We have ensured adequate diesel fuel supply as part of our contingency measures, and services continue under emergency power," he said.

While flight arrivals remained unaffected, some departing flights experienced delays due to the transition period between PLN (state power company) supply and generator activation, which required system reboots.

"We apologize for the inconvenience caused and are working closely with all relevant parties to ensure services return to normal as soon as possible," Shahab added.

PLN Bali Distribution Unit also confirmed the blackout via its official X account (@plnuidbali), citing an issue at Celukan Bawang’s coal-fired power plant (PLTU) Unit 2 as the initial cause of the disruption. The outage halted electricity flow to parts of the island.

“Several areas have gradually regained power, while others remain in the recovery phase,” PLN said, adding that repair crews had been deployed with full equipment to restore the grid.

The blackout extended beyond essential infrastructure, affecting residents and public figures alike. Lifestyle influencer Jennifer Bachdim shared on Instagram how her home lost power, posting videos of her children playing in the dark using electric lamps and phone flashlights.

“We can't sleep tonight. It's too hot, and we still have no power,” Bachdim wrote at 08:00 p.m. local time.

PLN continues to work on restoring power fully across Bali, while officials monitor the situation closely and assure the public that normalization efforts are ongoing.

