Bali Eyes Medical Tourism Boom

Wishnu Bagus Prasetyo
November 12, 2024 | 3:12 pm
Foreigners visit traditional houses in Bali
Jakarta. Bali has the potential to become a leading destination for medical tourism, according to Jusuf Kalla, Senior Advisor to the World Council for Preventive, Regenerative, and Anti-Aging Medicine.

Jusuf, who is also Indonesia’s former vice president, said that Bali’s established tourism industry could be combined with healthcare services, drawing medical tourists who seek treatment or consultations while enjoying the island’s natural beauty.

“People can enjoy Bali’s beauty while coming for consultations or treatment,” he said recently.

For Bali to achieve world-class medical tourism status, Kalla emphasized the need for high-quality hospitals, skilled doctors, and exceptional hospitality services. He also pointed out that the global rise in medical tourism offers Indonesia—especially Bali—a chance to reduce the number of Indonesians who seek medical care abroad.

“Visitors would come not only to admire Bali’s beauty but also to focus on their health,” he said.

Indonesia currently loses around Rp 97 trillion, or approximately $6.8 billion, annually due to over 2 million Indonesians traveling abroad for medical treatment. Bali could serve as an alternative, supported by ongoing advancements in stem cell therapy on the island.

The Health Ministry supports the medical tourism program and has designated 23 hospitals across Indonesia as medical tourism facilities to retain more patients within the country. One of these facilities, Bali International Hospital (BIH), is set to open in 2025 in partnership with the US-based Mayo Clinic. BIH occupies approximately 14 hectares of a 41.3-hectare site at the former Grand Inna Bali Beach.

Additionally, two South Korean cosmetic surgery clinics, Dream (specializing in eye aesthetics) and Bongbong (specializing in jaw surgery), are expected to open at BIH. By late 2025, three stem cell clinics will begin operations: Celularity (U.S.), Genting Bhd (Malaysia), Alster Lake Clinic (Germany), and RISE Holding (Japan).

