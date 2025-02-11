Bali Flights Disrupted as Bad Weather Hits Ngurah Rai Airport

Faisal Maliki Baskoro, Erfan Maruf
February 11, 2025 | 4:04 pm
Bad weather conditions in Bali on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, caused disruptions to flight operations at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, impacting domestic flights and passenger schedules. (The Jakarta Globe/Faisal Maliki Baskoro)
Denpasar. Bad weather conditions in Bali on Tuesday, caused disruptions to flight operations at I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, impacting domestic flights and passenger schedules.

According to the Ngurah Rai Airport Authority Office, as of 2:00 p.m. local time, five flights were affected. These disruptions included one delayed flight, two diverted flights, and two go-around maneuvers.

The delayed flight involved Wings Air’s route from Denpasar to Lombok. The diverted flights included a Lion Air flight from Semarang that was redirected to Surabaya and a charter flight from Bundi to Denpasar that was diverted to Lombok. Meanwhile, two AirAsia flights on the Jakarta-Denpasar route had to perform go-arounds due to the adverse weather conditions.

Cecep Kurniawan, Head of the Ngurah Rai Airport Authority, said the authority has coordinated with airlines and other parties to ensure flight operations remain safe despite the challenges.

“We have taken proactive measures to coordinate with airlines and relevant stakeholders to ensure the safety, security, and smooth operation of flights,” Cecep said in a statement on Tuesday.

He said the well-being of affected passengers is a priority, adding, “We are making sure that all passengers impacted by these weather conditions are taken care of appropriately.”

A passenger named Feby Novalius from Jakarta said that his flight landed safely in Denpasar at 1:00 p.m. local time. However, part of his group, scheduled to arrive at 2:00 p.m., was delayed.

“They should have been here by now, but we received a report that their flight had to go around due to bad weather,” he told the Jakarta Globe in Denpasar, adding that his own flight had felt a bit bumpy.

Passengers using Ngurah Rai Airport are advised to arrive earlier than usual and stay in close communication with their airlines for updated flight schedules.

“Passenger safety and comfort remain our top priority. We will continue to monitor the weather situation closely and strive to minimize disruptions to flight operations,” Cecep concluded.

