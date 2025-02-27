Bali Governor Wayan Koster Acknowledges ‘Uncomfortable Circumstance’ in PDI-P

Denpasar. Bali Governor I Wayan Koster has admitted to a tense atmosphere within the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) following the recent corruption-related arrest of the party’s secretary-general, Hasto Kristiyanto.

The incident led PDI-P Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri to instruct party-affiliated regional leaders to postpone their participation in a retreat program in Magelang, Central Java, initiated by President Prabowo Subianto.

Koster, who had already traveled to Yogyakarta near Magelang for the opening of the week-long gathering of over 500 local leaders last Friday, ultimately skipped the entire retreat in adherence to Megawati’s directive.

Now back in Bali, Koster hinted at potential participation in the second retreat program alongside other PDI-P leaders who also chose to miss the first session.

“Of course, my decision is based on [Megawati’s] instructions because we are facing a difficult time and an uncomfortable situation within the party. We must remain solid and show empathy for the situation -- not because we oppose the retreat itself,” Koster told reporters in Denpasar.

As the PDI-P Bali provincial chapter chairman, Koster acknowledged the retreat’s significance, underling its role in ensuring effective communication and coordination between central leadership in Jakarta and regional administrations at the municipal, city, and provincial levels.

“There will be a second retreat, and I will ask [PDI-P] regents across Bali to attend with me,” he said.

While some PDI-P figures later decided to join the retreat, including Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung and Yogyakarta Mayor Hasto Wardoyo, 10 PDI-P elected leaders -- mostly from Bali -- opted not to attend at all.

