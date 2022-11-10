Bali in Great Enthusiasm to Welcome World's Most Powerful Leaders

G20 billboards ready to greet tourists arriving at the I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali as seen on Nov. 10, 2022. The G20 Leaders' Summit will take place on Nov. 15-16. (JG Photo/Jayanty Nada Shofa)

Bali. “Welcome all delegates to Bali,” a billboard that stands just right outside the airport of I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali reads.

The famous resort island is expecting the arrival of some of the world’s most powerful leaders such as US President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, newly-elected UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Chinese President Xi Jinping who recently won a precedent-breaking third term.

They will address the annual gathering of the Group of 20, or G20, in a world still recovering from the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine that drags the world into energy and food crises.

Wherever you go in Bali, you will likely come across a red-and-blue billboard with a large logo inspired by gunungan or the triangular shadow puppet. The resort island is ready to welcome the thousands of delegates from home and abroad who will be attending the G20 Summit and its side events.

Even if you have just gotten off your airplane, tons of G20 billboards —big or small— await.

You will see people holding up signs with the name of the delegates at airport arrivals; ready to take them to the next stop. Information kiosks on G20 —or other working groups like the B20— are scattered around the airport. There will also be men dressed in all red with an udeng or traditional headdress on, greeting travelers with utmost hospitality. They are porters — people who carry luggage for tourists who are still trying to recover from the jet lag.

"Hopefully, there will be more international events like the G20 in Bali so we will have lots of tourists coming here," Nyoman Rote, one of the airport porters, told the Jakarta Globe on Thursday.

The provincial tourism department has reported a sharp increase in daily visits during the days leading up to the summit, with nearly 22,000 visitors including around 10,000 foreigners arriving on the island every day.

The government said that G20 delegates would begin to arrive in Bali on Nov. 13, during which they would be greeted by the Presidential Security Force and the Pendet dance. The committee will then drop them off at their hotels using electric vehicles.

Delegates line up to collect their badges for the B20 Investment Forum just outside the domestic arrivals of the I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali on Nov. 10, 2022. (JG Photo/Jayanty Nada Shofa)

However, some delegates who would be joining the upcoming B20 Summit —the business-oriented working group of the G20— on Sunday have already made it to Bali. And not to mention those that are attending other side events and sherpa meetings that are taking place prior to the leaders' summit.

All eyes are now on Indonesia, the first developing country to host the G20 Summit. Indonesia's G20 Presidency also takes place amid Russia's war in Ukraine. Starting from the news of Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s non-attendance to the outcomes of this high-profile summit, the world will be watching Indonesia closely.